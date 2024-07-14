Tracy Cortez speaks out on UFC Denver loss to Rose Namajunas: “I’m here to prove myself”

By Fernando Quiles - July 14, 2024

Tracy  Cortez is hoping to get right back in the fire following her unanimous decision loss to Rose Namajunas.

Rose Namajunas, Tracy Cortez, UFC Denver, UFC, Pros react

Cortex and Namajunas mixed it up inside the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado for a UFC Fight Night event. Cortez took the fight on short notice, as Maycee Barber was Namajunas’ originally scheduled opponent.

While Cortez was able to hear the final horn, she was not able to best the former two-time UFC Women’s Strawweight Champion. It’s the first defeat for Cortez under the UFC banner.

RELATED: ROSE NAMAJUNAS FEELS CLOSER TO UFC FLYWEIGHT TITLE SHOT AFTER WIN OVER TRACY CORTEZ: “ALL THAT MATTERS IS WINNING, RIGHT?”

Tracy Cortez Eager to Enter Octagon Again

After the fight, Tracy Cortez said all she’s thinking about is getting right back to work and making adjustments so that she has better showings from here on out (h/t MMAJunkie.com).

“I want to get right back in there,” Cortez told ESPN. “Last time I (lost), I went on a killer streak and improved myself again. I’m not here to prove the world, I’m here to prove myself.”

Cortez believes her performance was negatively impacted thanks to taking the fight on short notice. With that said, she believes that a full camp will have her prepared with the very best at 125 pounds.

“I took it on two weeks’ notice, unprepared, and gave it all I had,” Cortez said. “I know if I were to have a full camp, prepared – I mean, my cardio was there – I think I would’ve done a lot better with a good game plan. I think I proved myself I can go five fives, you know. (I’m) looking forward to the next one.”

While the loss is a bit of a setback for Cortez, she had everything to gain going up against someone as decorated as Namajunas. Cortez can take this as a learning experience and look to improve.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Tracy Cortez UFC

Related

Rose Namajunas, Tracy Cortez, UFC Denver, UFC, Results

Rose Namajunas feels closer to UFC flyweight title shot after win over Tracy Cortez: "All that matters is winning, right?"

Fernando Quiles - July 14, 2024
Conor McGregor
UFC

Conor McGregor tells Michael Chandler that they have a new fight date in 2024: “I talked to Dana today”

Fernando Quiles - July 14, 2024

Conor McGregor claims a new fight date for a showdown with Michael Chandler has been discussed.

Daniel Cormier, Dustin Poirier
Dustin Poirier

Daniel Cormier encourages Dustin Poirier to take fourth fight with Conor McGregor if the opportunity presents itself

Fernando Quiles - July 14, 2024

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier doesn’t think Dustin Poirier is ready to walk away from pro MMA competition, and he’d advise him to take another fight with Conor McGregor if he can.

Drew Dober
Jean Silva

Drew Dober issues statement following TKO loss to Jean Silva at UFC Denver

Harry Kettle - July 14, 2024

UFC star Drew Dober has issued a statement following his defeat at the hands of Jean Silva at UFC Denver.

UFC Denver, Bonus, Drew Dober, Jean Silva, UFC
Jean Silva

UFC Denver Bonus Report: Jean Silva and Drew Dober take home 'FOTN' honors

Chris Taylor - July 13, 2024

The Octagon returned to the Mile High City for tonight’s UFC Denver event, a twelve-bout fight card headlined by Rose Namajunas vs. Tracy Cortez.

Rose Namajunas, Tracy Cortez, UFC Denver, UFC, Pros react

Pros react after Rose Namajunas defeats Tracy Cortez at UFC Denver

Chris Taylor - July 13, 2024
Rose Namajunas, Tracy Cortez, UFC Denver, UFC, Results
Tracy Cortez

UFC Denver Results: Rose Namajunas defeats Tracy Cortez (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - July 13, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Denver results, including the flyweight main event between Rose Namajunas and Tracy Cortez.

Muslim Salikhov, UFC Denver, Results, UFC
UFC

UFC Denver Results: Muslim Salikhov defeats Santiago Ponzinibbio (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - July 13, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Denver results, including the co-main event between Santiago Ponzinibbio and Muslim Salikhov.

Drew Dober, UFC Denver, UFC, Pros react
Jean Silva

Pros react after Jean Silva TKO's Drew Dober at UFC Denver

Chris Taylor - July 13, 2024

Tonight’s UFC Denver main card featured a highly anticipated lightweight bout between Drew Dober and Jean Silva.

Jean Silva, Drew Dober, UFC, Results, UFC Denver
Jean Silva

UFC Denver Results: Jean Silva TKO's Drew Dober (Video)

Chris Taylor - July 13, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Denver results, including the lightweight bout between Drew Dober and Jean Silva.