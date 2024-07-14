Tracy Cortez speaks out on UFC Denver loss to Rose Namajunas: “I’m here to prove myself”

Tracy Cortez Eager to Enter Octagon Again

After the fight, Tracy Cortez said all she’s thinking about is getting right back to work and making adjustments so that she has better showings from here on out (h/t MMAJunkie.com).

“I want to get right back in there,” Cortez told ESPN. “Last time I (lost), I went on a killer streak and improved myself again. I’m not here to prove the world, I’m here to prove myself.”

Cortez believes her performance was negatively impacted thanks to taking the fight on short notice. With that said, she believes that a full camp will have her prepared with the very best at 125 pounds.

“I took it on two weeks’ notice, unprepared, and gave it all I had,” Cortez said. “I know if I were to have a full camp, prepared – I mean, my cardio was there – I think I would’ve done a lot better with a good game plan. I think I proved myself I can go five fives, you know. (I’m) looking forward to the next one.”

While the loss is a bit of a setback for Cortez, she had everything to gain going up against someone as decorated as Namajunas. Cortez can take this as a learning experience and look to improve.