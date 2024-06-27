Mike Perry believe Jake Paul is definitely using steroids ahead of their boxing bout: “He’s gotta be hot”

BKFC star Mike Perry believes Jake Paul is using steroids heading into their upcoming boxing showdown.

As we know, Jake Paul was scheduled to face off with Mike Tyson next month. Unfortunately, the date has been pushed back, which swung the door of opportunity open for Mike Perry. Now, BKFC’s biggest superstar Mike Perry will meet Jake Paul in an eight-round boxing match on Saturday, July 20th at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

RELATED: Mike Perry vows to humble Jake Paul and foil his future plans: “I’m going to make it look easy”

While there’s obviously risk involved for ‘Platinum’, this is still a huge moment for him in his career. We all know that Paul has name value in the combat sports space, and Mike has spent his entire post-UFC career proving people wrong.

Of course, one subject that is always popular when discussing Paul is drug testing. During a recent podcast appearance, Perry was asked about what the drug testing operation will be for the fight.