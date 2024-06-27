Mike Perry believe Jake Paul is definitely using steroids ahead of their boxing bout: “He’s gotta be hot”
BKFC star Mike Perry believes Jake Paul is using steroids heading into their upcoming boxing showdown.
As we know, Jake Paul was scheduled to face off with Mike Tyson next month. Unfortunately, the date has been pushed back, which swung the door of opportunity open for Mike Perry. Now, BKFC’s biggest superstar Mike Perry will meet Jake Paul in an eight-round boxing match on Saturday, July 20th at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.
RELATED: Mike Perry vows to humble Jake Paul and foil his future plans: “I’m going to make it look easy”
While there’s obviously risk involved for ‘Platinum’, this is still a huge moment for him in his career. We all know that Paul has name value in the combat sports space, and Mike has spent his entire post-UFC career proving people wrong.
Of course, one subject that is always popular when discussing Paul is drug testing. During a recent podcast appearance, Perry was asked about what the drug testing operation will be for the fight.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by OverDogs Podcast | Brought to you by @Kanpai_Media (@overdogspodcast)
Perry calls out Paul
“Well, he’s gotta be hot. If he went from, you know, 210, if he really did go to 230, he had to use something. I don’t know how the testing is going to be. They may test me and not test him. That’s fine. I’ve fought people who are on it. I know I’ve trained with people who are on the juice. You know, it is what it is. You can test me any day of the week. I eat chicken and steak, and I eat rice, and I train, and I just love to fight. So, it’s just more of a mentality thing for me.”
Do you agree with Mike Perry? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Boxing News Jake Paul Mike Perry