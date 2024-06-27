Aung La N Sang returns to action against Shamil Erdogan at ONE 168

One of the most beloved superstars in ONE Championship is finally making his return to action.

Aung La N Sang battles Shamil Erdogan in a middleweight MMA bout at the highly anticipated ONE 168: Denver. This event takes place at the 21,000-capacity Ball Arena in Colorado on September 6.

His tenure in ONE is nothing short of legendary. He has been a promotional mainstay since 2014, boasting 15 wins in 19 appearances.

“The Burmese Python” achieved elite status in his career when he simultaneously reigned as the ONE Middleweight and Light Heavyweight MMA World Champion.

Although he hasn’t held a ONE World Title since 2021, the 39-year-old veteran is far from finished.

The Kill Cliff FC member continues to prove he has a lot left in his gas tank. In fact, he is currently riding high on a three-fight winning streak, toppling the likes of Yushin Okami, Gilberto Galvao, and Fan Rong.

Aung La N Sang now looks to sustain his momentum and inch closer to a potential shot at 26 pounds of gold in the division.