Aung La N Sang returns to action against Shamil Erdogan at ONE 168

By BJPENN.COM Staff - June 27, 2024

One of the most beloved superstars in ONE Championship is finally making his return to action.

Aung La N Sang, Brandon Vera, ONE Championship

Aung La N Sang battles Shamil Erdogan in a middleweight MMA bout at the highly anticipated ONE 168: Denver. This event takes place at the 21,000-capacity Ball Arena in Colorado on September 6.

His tenure in ONE is nothing short of legendary. He has been a promotional mainstay since 2014, boasting 15 wins in 19 appearances.

“The Burmese Python” achieved elite status in his career when he simultaneously reigned as the ONE Middleweight and Light Heavyweight MMA World Champion.

Although he hasn’t held a ONE World Title since 2021, the 39-year-old veteran is far from finished.

The Kill Cliff FC member continues to prove he has a lot left in his gas tank. In fact, he is currently riding high on a three-fight winning streak, toppling the likes of Yushin Okami, Gilberto Galvao, and Fan Rong.

Aung La N Sang now looks to sustain his momentum and inch closer to a potential shot at 26 pounds of gold in the division.

Shamil Erdogan provides acid test for Aung La N Sang

Standing in Aung La N Sang’s way, however, is Shamil Erdogan.

A former member of the Turkish Olympic Freestyle Wrestling Team, Erdogan is a world-class grappler renowned for his elite takedown game.

Transitioning seamlessly to MMA, he has amassed a flawless 9-0 record to begin his professional career.

His promotional debut this past June was a statement-making performance. There, he delivered an emphatic TKO victory over Fan Rong, marking his fourth consecutive finish.

Erdogan’s upcoming clash against Aung La N Sang presents an opportunity to solidify his status as a serious contender in the middleweight MMA division.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Aung La N Sang ONE Championship

Related

Asa Ten Pow

Asa Ten Pow ventures to MMA, battles Filipino rising star at ONE Fight Night 24

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 26, 2024
Alibeg Rasulov
ONE Championship

Alibeg Rasulov has no plans to waste golden opportunity at ONE Fight Night 23

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 26, 2024

Alibeg Rasulov knew his ONE Championship debut would be a career-defining moment. But fate intervened to make it even more monumental.

Anatoly Malykhin
ONE Championship

Anatoly Malykhin takes aim at “Reug Reug” ahead of ONE 169: Atlanta

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 26, 2024

Anatoly Malykhin is making it abundantly clear that he feels no pressure heading into his next assignment.

Superlek Kiatmoo9
ONE Championship

Superlek looks to leverage speed against Kongthoranee: “I’m faster than him”

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 25, 2024

Superlek Kiatmoo9 is brimming with confidence as he prepares to face Kongthoranee Sor Sommai.

Ok Rae Yoon
ONE Championship

Ok Rae Yoon to headline ONE Fight Night 23 for interim lightweight world title

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 25, 2024

In a dramatic turn of events, Ok Rae Yoon and Alibeg Rasulov will now headline ONE Fight Night 23 on Prime Video.

Jonathan Di Bella

Jonathan Di Bella determined to win world title back: “That’s my motivation”

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 24, 2024
Kirill Grishenko
ONE Championship

Kirill Grishenko “ready to show the new and improved version” at ONE Fight Night 23

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 24, 2024

Kirill Grishenko begins his road to redemption at ONE Fight Night 23 on Prime Video.

Prajanchai PK Saenchai
ONE Championship

Prajanchai can’t wait to get his hands on Jonathan Di Bella: “I’m just waiting for fight day to come”

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 23, 2024

Prajanchai PK Saenchai is eagerly anticipating the chance to finally face Jonathan Di Bella.

Kang Ji Won
ONE Championship

Kang Ji Won aims to use “best weapons” against Kirill Grishenko

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 21, 2024

Kang Ji Won knows exactly what he must do to beat Kirill Grishenko in their upcoming encounter.

Anatoly Malykhin
ONE Championship

Anatoly Malykhin to defend heavyweight MMA crown against “Reug Reug” at ONE 169: Atlanta

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 20, 2024

Anatoly Malykhin will defend his ONE Heavyweight MMA World Championship against “Reug Reug” Oumar Kane in his next outing.