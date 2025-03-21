Jon Jones becomes co-owner of Mike Perry’s Dirty Boxing promotion: “Powerhouse of combat sports”

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones is now a co-owner of Mike Perry’s Dirty Boxing fighting promotion.

Last fall, ‘Platinum’ announced plans to break into the fight business. Mike Perry has made a name for himself fighting in the bare-knuckle boxing ring, so it should come as no surprise that he wants to promote boxing. However, his league has a bit of a mixed ruleset. Fighters will use four-ounce gloves, be able to use elbows, and occasionally engage on the ground. In the main event of the first show last November, Yoel Romero scored a highlight reel knockout win over Duane Crespo.

As of now, the second Dirty Boxing event is expected to be held later this month in Florida. Ahead of the show, Mike Perry has brought in an investor, longtime friend and UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones. ‘Bones’ is currently preparing for his return to the cage against Tom Aspinall, expected for the summer. Ahead of the bout, Jones has stated that it will likely be his retirement fight. With that in mind, he’s decided to focus on his life after fighting.

Earlier today, Mike Perry announced on Instagram that Dirty Boxing’s new co-owner is Jon Jones. In the caption of the post, ‘Bones’ stated that he had to join the team after watching the first event last year. Jones is also expected to attend the second show later this month in Miami, alongside other guests including Paige VanZant.

RELATED: TOM ASPINALL PITCHES WWE CROSSOVER TO PROMOTE LONG-AWAITED FIGHT AGAINST JON JONES: “BABYFACES VERSUS HEELS”

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones becomes co-partner of Mike Perry’s Dirty Boxing

“I was hooked from the first show.” UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones stated in a Dirty Boxing press release posted to social media earlier today. “I believe this is going to be a powerhouse of combat sports. I’m proud to sign my name next to it.”

The second Dirty Boxing event is set to go down later this month from The Hanger in Miami. The card is set to feature several UFC veterans, including the aforementioned Yoel Romero. As of now, here’s how the card stands:

Yoel Romero vs. Ras Hylton

Andrei Arlovski vs. Terrance Hodges

Ulysses Diaz vs. Brian Maxwell

Mike Breeden vs. Eric Moon

Maurice Greene vs. Rakim Cleveland

Bubba Jenkins vs. Gabriel Macario

Alexander Schenk vs. Tristan Gallichan

Robinson Perez vs. Oluwale Bambgbose

Claudia Zamora vs. Kat Nelson

Diego Romo vs. Sean Hotusing

Corey Jackson vs. Marcellus Wallace

Guilherme Bastos vs. Gabriel Morales

What do you make of this news involving UFC champion Jon Jones? Are you excited for the future of Mike Perry’s Dirty Boxing?