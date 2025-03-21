Jon Jones becomes co-owner of Mike Perry’s Dirty Boxing promotion: “Powerhouse of combat sports”

By Josh Evanoff - March 21, 2025

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones is now a co-owner of Mike Perry’s Dirty Boxing fighting promotion.

Jon Jones, Mike Perry

Last fall, ‘Platinum’ announced plans to break into the fight business. Mike Perry has made a name for himself fighting in the bare-knuckle boxing ring, so it should come as no surprise that he wants to promote boxing. However, his league has a bit of a mixed ruleset. Fighters will use four-ounce gloves, be able to use elbows, and occasionally engage on the ground. In the main event of the first show last November, Yoel Romero scored a highlight reel knockout win over Duane Crespo.

As of now, the second Dirty Boxing event is expected to be held later this month in Florida. Ahead of the show, Mike Perry has brought in an investor, longtime friend and UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones. ‘Bones’ is currently preparing for his return to the cage against Tom Aspinall, expected for the summer. Ahead of the bout, Jones has stated that it will likely be his retirement fight. With that in mind, he’s decided to focus on his life after fighting.

Earlier today, Mike Perry announced on Instagram that Dirty Boxing’s new co-owner is Jon Jones. In the caption of the post, ‘Bones’ stated that he had to join the team after watching the first event last year. Jones is also expected to attend the second show later this month in Miami, alongside other guests including Paige VanZant.

RELATED: TOM ASPINALL PITCHES WWE CROSSOVER TO PROMOTE LONG-AWAITED FIGHT AGAINST JON JONES: “BABYFACES VERSUS HEELS”

Jon Jones

(via Zuffa LLC)

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones becomes co-partner of Mike Perry’s Dirty Boxing

“I was hooked from the first show.” UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones stated in a Dirty Boxing press release posted to social media earlier today. “I believe this is going to be a powerhouse of combat sports. I’m proud to sign my name next to it.”

The second Dirty Boxing event is set to go down later this month from The Hanger in Miami. The card is set to feature several UFC veterans, including the aforementioned Yoel Romero. As of now, here’s how the card stands:

Yoel Romero vs. Ras Hylton

Andrei Arlovski vs. Terrance Hodges

Ulysses Diaz vs. Brian Maxwell

Mike Breeden vs. Eric Moon

Maurice Greene vs. Rakim Cleveland

Bubba Jenkins vs. Gabriel Macario

Alexander Schenk vs. Tristan Gallichan

Robinson Perez vs. Oluwale Bambgbose

Claudia Zamora vs. Kat Nelson

Diego Romo vs. Sean Hotusing

Corey Jackson vs. Marcellus Wallace

Guilherme Bastos vs. Gabriel Morales

What do you make of this news involving UFC champion Jon Jones? Are you excited for the future of Mike Perry’s Dirty Boxing?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Jon Jones Mike Perry UFC

Related

Norma Dumont, Kayla Harrison

Norma Dumont pitches interim title fight against Kayla Harrison as division slows: "It's the fight that makes sense"

Josh Evanoff - March 21, 2025
Tom Aspinall
Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall pitches WWE crossover to promote long-awaited fight against Jon Jones: "Babyfaces versus heels"

Josh Evanoff - March 21, 2025

Interim UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall wants to work with the WWE to promote his fight against Jon Jones.

Mike Perry, BKFC
Mike Perry

Mike Perry confused by Jeremy Stephens' callout following UFC Des Moines booking

Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 21, 2025

Mike Perry is puzzled by Jeremy Stephens’ request for a fight between the two.

Jon Jones
Michael Bisping

UFC commentator thinks Jon Jones should be given ultimatum on Tom Aspinall fight

Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 21, 2025

One UFC commentator believes it’s time for Jon Jones to defend UFC gold or retire.

Leon Edwards, Sean Brady
Sean Brady

Leon Edwards claims he didn't realize how small Sean Brady was until faceoff

Harry Kettle - March 21, 2025

Former UFC champion Leon Edwards has claimed that he didn’t realize how small Sean Brady was until their recent faceoff.

Charles Oliveira

Kamaru Usman proposes some fun fights for the UFC's lightweight division

Harry Kettle - March 21, 2025
Michael Chander Paddy Pimblett faceoff
Paddy Pimblett

Michael Chandler vs. Paddy Pimblett betting odds have shifted ahead of UFC 314

Harry Kettle - March 21, 2025

The betting odds for the upcoming showdown between Michael Chandler and Paddy Pimblett have shifted in recent days.

Ilia Topuria
UFC

Ilia Topuria says he will be returning to the Octagon with a new identity: “El Matador has been my ally in every fight”

Harry Kettle - March 21, 2025

UFC champion Ilia Topuria has suggested that when he returns to the Octagon, he’ll be doing so with an entirely new identity.

Dana White
UFC

The UFC parts ways with five fighters including Armen Petrosyan

Harry Kettle - March 21, 2025

The UFC has reportedly parted ways with five more fighters, including Armen Petrosyan and Jalin Turner.

Leon Edwards
Sean Brady

Leon Edwards confirms he had staph weeks ago, says he's fine for UFC London main event against Sean Brady

Cole Shelton - March 20, 2025

Leon Edwards confirmed he did deal with a staph infection during his training camp for UFC London but he says he’s fine.