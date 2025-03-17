UFC legend Matt Brown explains crucial lesson he learned in “favorite fight” of MMA career

By BJ Penn Staff - March 17, 2025

Matt Brown is considered one of the most exciting fighters in UFC history, and has delivered some unforgettable fights over the course of his 43-fight MMA career. When it comes to his personal favorite, though, there’s no question.

Robbie Lawler, Matt Brown, UFC, MMA

Brown’s favorite fight occurred back in 2014, when he stepped into the Octagon with Robbie Lawler.

“He was definitely my favorite fight that I had,” Brown told MMA Fighting. “I think the Erick Silva fight is the one that most people talk about as my most exciting fight but for me, Robbie Lawler was my favorite fight. Not only because it’s Robbie Lawler and you get to go in there and have a great battle with him, but I learned more from that fight than I have from any other fight in my life.”

What Matt Brown learned from Robbie Lawler

Brown ended up losing his fight with Lawler by unanimous decision. However, he walked away with an important lesson.

“One of the big things I learned in that fight was what a warrior is,” Brown said. “We’re all fighters. We can fight for things but a warrior stays strategic and stays intelligent through the battle and continues to strategize while under pressure, while taking shots, while even being rocked.

“I learned the difference between what a fighter is and a warrior is that night. Robbie is a true warrior in every sense of the word. You can’t give enough props to Robbie Lawler. He’s been a pioneer of this sport and been at the top of this sport for as long as I can remember.”

Brown went on to give Lawler credit for outfoxing him in the Octagon.

“One of the most intelligent, strategic fighters out there that again, I’ve talked about this before, you don’t think of that when you think of Robbie Lawler,” Brown said. “Going into that fight, I thought he’s just going to brawl. He’s going to be unexpected but he actually outsmarted me in a lot of ways and I didn’t expect that.

“He’s a very well deserved Hall of Famer. He’s been in this sport since 2004. I started training in 2004 and he was already in there. Just a great person and a great fighter, props to him.”

After his fight with Matt Brown, Lawler went on to win the UFC welterweight title. He retired after a knockout win over Niko Price in 2023. This year, he will be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Matt Brown Robbie Lawler UFC

Related

Ilia Topuria

Former UFC star calls Ilia Topuria’s lightweight move premature

Harry Kettle - March 17, 2025
Chael Sonnen
UFC

Chael Sonnen tricked opponent to win a fight early in his MMA career

Harry Kettle - March 17, 2025

Chael Sonnen reportedly tricked an opponent of his in order to win a fight early in his mixed martial arts career.

Magomed Ankalaev Alex Pereira
Magomed Ankalaev

Magomed Ankalaev’s coach claims Alex Pereira was greasing in UFC 313 title fight: “He had some substance smeared on him”

Harry Kettle - March 17, 2025

Magomed Ankalaev has a fairly controversial claim regarding Alex Pereira from their UFC 313 main event bout.

Michael Chandler, Paddy Pimblett
Paddy Pimblett

Paddy Pimblett weighs in on Michael Chandler’s tendency to foul ahead of UFC 314 clash: “He knows what he’s doing”

Harry Kettle - March 17, 2025

Paddy Pimblett has given his thoughts on Michael Chandler’s tendency to issue fouls ahead of their UFC 314 clash.

Sean Brady, Leon Edwards
Sean Brady

UFC London: ‘Edwards vs. Brady’ Fight Card and Start Times

Harry Kettle - March 17, 2025

UFC London is set to go down this weekend as Leon Edwards and Sean Brady collide in a fascinating welterweight clash.

Derrick Lewis UFC

Surging UFC heavyweight calls out Derrick Lewis following KO win at UFC Vegas 104

Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 16, 2025
Robert Whittaker
Roman Dolidze

Robert Whittaker reacts to challenge from UFC Vegas 104 winner

Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 16, 2025

Robert Whittaker has no interest in fighting Roman Dolidze at this time.

UFC Octagon
UFC

Streaking UFC welterweight veteran wants ranked opponent after big UFC Vegas 104 win

Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 16, 2025

One UFC welterweight is looking for ranked competition following his sensational performance at UFC Vegas 104.

Michael Chander Paddy Pimblett faceoff
Paddy Pimblett

Rising UFC star wants backup role for UFC 314 fight between Paddy Pimblett and Michael Chandler

Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 16, 2025

One rising lightweight star has thrown his name in the hat to serve as the backup option for UFC 314’s co-headliner.

Roman Dolidze Israel Adesanya
Roman Dolidze

Roman Dolidze sets sights on Israel Adesanya following UFC Vegas 104 victory

Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 16, 2025

Roman Dolidze is in search of big names in the UFC middleweight division.