UFC legend Matt Brown explains crucial lesson he learned in “favorite fight” of MMA career

What Matt Brown learned from Robbie Lawler

Brown ended up losing his fight with Lawler by unanimous decision. However, he walked away with an important lesson.

“One of the big things I learned in that fight was what a warrior is,” Brown said. “We’re all fighters. We can fight for things but a warrior stays strategic and stays intelligent through the battle and continues to strategize while under pressure, while taking shots, while even being rocked.

“I learned the difference between what a fighter is and a warrior is that night. Robbie is a true warrior in every sense of the word. You can’t give enough props to Robbie Lawler. He’s been a pioneer of this sport and been at the top of this sport for as long as I can remember.”

Brown went on to give Lawler credit for outfoxing him in the Octagon.

“One of the most intelligent, strategic fighters out there that again, I’ve talked about this before, you don’t think of that when you think of Robbie Lawler,” Brown said. “Going into that fight, I thought he’s just going to brawl. He’s going to be unexpected but he actually outsmarted me in a lot of ways and I didn’t expect that.

“He’s a very well deserved Hall of Famer. He’s been in this sport since 2004. I started training in 2004 and he was already in there. Just a great person and a great fighter, props to him.”

After his fight with Matt Brown, Lawler went on to win the UFC welterweight title. He retired after a knockout win over Niko Price in 2023. This year, he will be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame.