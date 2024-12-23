Mike Perry calls for BKFC showdown with former UFC champion Robbie Lawler
BKFC icon Mike Perry has called for a potential showdown with Robbie Lawler for his proposed return to the ring.
Over the course of the last few years, Mike Perry has carved out quite the career for himself. Following on from his run with the Ultimate Fighting Championship, he decided to make his way over to the world of bare-knuckle boxing. In doing so, he became a superstar.
From there, he opted to jump in on short notice and compete against Jake Paul in the boxing ring. It didn’t quite go his way, and ever since then, his relationship with BKFC has been a bit rocky as a result of his apparent feud with Conor McGregor.
Now, at a recent event, Perry has opted to call out none other than former UFC sensation Robbie Lawler.
Perry calls for Lawler showdown
“Who should face me next? I see Robbie Lawler in the crowd and I think he should take the gloves off, and he should step inside the square circle against ‘Platinum’ Mike Perry,” Perry said.
Quotes via MMA Junkie
Robbie Lawler is currently enjoying retirement after riding off into the sunset following a knockout win in his final fight. Of course, BKFC has been known to draw fighters out of retirement in the past, and it’d be pretty interesting to see how these two match up with one another in that kind of environment. Then again, the same is true for Perry against pretty much anybody at this point.
What do you believe the next step will be for Mike Perry in his combat sports career? Do you feel as if he will ever compete in the UFC again? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!