Mike Perry calls for BKFC showdown with former UFC champion Robbie Lawler

BKFC icon Mike Perry has called for a potential showdown with Robbie Lawler for his proposed return to the ring.

Over the course of the last few years, Mike Perry has carved out quite the career for himself. Following on from his run with the Ultimate Fighting Championship, he decided to make his way over to the world of bare-knuckle boxing. In doing so, he became a superstar.

From there, he opted to jump in on short notice and compete against Jake Paul in the boxing ring. It didn’t quite go his way, and ever since then, his relationship with BKFC has been a bit rocky as a result of his apparent feud with Conor McGregor.

Now, at a recent event, Perry has opted to call out none other than former UFC sensation Robbie Lawler.