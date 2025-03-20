BKFC announces on-ice hockey fighting league ‘Ice Wars’ set for launch in June

By Josh Evanoff - March 20, 2025

The newly formed ‘BKFC: Ice Wars’ fighting league will kick off in June.

BKFC Ice Wars, Conor McGregor

The David Feldman-led bare-knuckle boxing league has experimented a lot over the last few years. They’ve brought in a variety of talent under their banner, everyone from former UFC champions such as Eddie Alvarez, to influencers such as Bryce Hall. Their efforts seem to have paid off, as they’ve continued to grow and even partner with Conor McGregor. Now, BKFC is set to break into the hockey business.

Well, kind of. Earlier today, BKFC announced via press release that the company had acquired a stake in the ‘Ice Wars’. The league has been around for a few years now and consists of fights taking place on ice. The inaugural BKFC event is set to go down on June 14th, in Michigan and will feature several professionally sanctioned bouts. Fighters will compete in ‘The Ice Box’, a 900-square-foot ice rink made specifically for fighting.

“We’ve been watching what the team at Ice Wars has been building, and it’s been incredible to see the passionate response they’ve received from audiences,” said David Feldman, Founder and President of BKFC. “Their vision and energy align perfectly with what we do at BKFC. Bringing raw, high-adrenaline combat sports to fans in a way they’ve never seen before. Partnering with them to create BKFC Ice Wars was an easy decision, and we’re excited to take this to the next level together.”

Newly founded BKFC: Ice Wars hockey fighting league is set to kick off in June

“Partnering with BKFC is a game-changer for Ice Wars,” said BKFC Ice Wars CEO Charlie Nama. “BKFC’s backing gives us the platform and resources to bring our sport to the world stage, creating a new frontier in combat sports. This isn’t just a partnership – it’s the fusion of two high-energy, no-holds-barred fight disciplines into one powerhouse league. Our first event is just the beginning, and we’re building something that will redefine international prizefighting competition and entertainment.”

As of now, six BKFC Ice Wars events are slated for this year. Bouts will be three to five rounds, with the rounds being 90 seconds in length. There will be three judges rinkside in case the bout goes the distance, and two referees will be on standby in case the fight gets finished. Four-ounce gloves will be used by the fighters, who will be dressed in hockey jerseys.

As of now, there are only four weight classes for BKFC Ice Wars, heavyweight, cruiserweight, middleweight, and lightweight. The last weight class will comprise all fighters under 150 pounds.

What do you make of this fight news? Are you excited about BKFC: Ice Wars?

bare knuckle boxing BKFC

