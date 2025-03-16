Conor McGregor and BKFC receive scathing warning from Jeremy Stephens: ‘I will kill your boy’

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 16, 2025

Jeremy Stephens has sent quite the morbid message to Conor McGregor and BKFC.

Jeremy Stephens Conor McGregor

Stephens recently saw his stock soar following BKFC KnuckleMania V on Jan. 25. Inside a packed Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, “Lil Heathen” went one-on-one with fellow UFC veteran Eddie Alvarez. Stephens scored the third-round TKO finish via doctor’s stoppage.

After the win, cracks were showing with Stephens claiming that BKFC wanted him to lose to “The Underground King.”  BKFC’s David Feldman then spoke to Ariel Helwani and shared his belief that Stephens would be fighting again in BKFC. As it turns out, Stephens will be returning to UFC instead.

RELATED: JEREMY STEPHENS RETURNS TO THE UFC IN IOWA HOMECOMING FIGHT

Jeremy Stephens Threatens Conor McGregor and BKFC

Jeremy Stephens hopped on his X account and wasn’t shy in sharing his stance on Conor McGregor and BKFC following his departure from the bare-knuckle boxing promotion.

“Bkfc @ufc @TheNotoriousMMA you cannot run from me, I will find you and I will Kill you boy! Your time is up, I got you a front row seat in IOWA too. Wells Fargo event center my hometown. Watch me Break another jaw.”

Stephens will be making his UFC return for a Fight Night card in Iowa. Stephens will be taking on Mason Jones. News of Stephens’ return to the UFC took a lot of fans by surprise. It isn’t often that the UFC brings in 38-year-old veterans, but Stephens has been making some noise since his time away from the Octagon.

The end of Stephens last run in MMA wasn’t pretty for “Lil Heathen.” He went 1-7, 1 NC in his last nine pro MMA fights. “Lil Heathen” tried his hand in pro boxing, going 0-1-1. Stephens turned things around when he entered bare-knuckle boxing. He went 3-0 and secured wins over Alvarez, Bobby Taylor, and Jimmie Rivera.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

