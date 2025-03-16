Conor McGregor and BKFC receive scathing warning from Jeremy Stephens: ‘I will kill your boy’

Jeremy Stephens has sent quite the morbid message to Conor McGregor and BKFC.

Stephens recently saw his stock soar following BKFC KnuckleMania V on Jan. 25. Inside a packed Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, “Lil Heathen” went one-on-one with fellow UFC veteran Eddie Alvarez. Stephens scored the third-round TKO finish via doctor’s stoppage.

After the win, cracks were showing with Stephens claiming that BKFC wanted him to lose to “The Underground King.” BKFC’s David Feldman then spoke to Ariel Helwani and shared his belief that Stephens would be fighting again in BKFC. As it turns out, Stephens will be returning to UFC instead.

