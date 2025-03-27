BKFC fighter tries to use scale as a weapon in crazy weigh-in brawl

BKFC fighter Steve Herelius attempted to use the weigh-in scale as a weapon during a dramatic encounter with Leonardo Perdomo ahead of their fight on Thursday.

Bare-knuckle boxing, as we know, has always been a pretty strange concept for a lot of people to wrap their heads around. While it’s goes back a long way in terms of its timeline and history, it hadn’t been brought into the modern world of combat sports for a while. That is, of course, until BKFC really burst onto the scene a few years ago.

RELATED: BKFC announces on-ice hockey fighting league ‘Ice Wars’ set for launch in June

Now, BKFC is one of the most notable combat sports brands in the non-boxing realm. Yes, we have the likes of UFC, PFL and ONE Championship, but from a non-MMA perspective, BKFC is up there with the best of them. From high-profile names competing to Conor McGregor owning a stake in the company, it’s not surprising to see it flourishing.

Tonight, we’ll see a BKFC Fight Night card take place in Hollywood. During the weigh-ins for that event, the aforementioned Steve Herelius and Leonardo Perdomo got into a pretty wild altercation.