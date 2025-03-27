BKFC fighter tries to use scale as a weapon in crazy weigh-in brawl
BKFC fighter Steve Herelius attempted to use the weigh-in scale as a weapon during a dramatic encounter with Leonardo Perdomo ahead of their fight on Thursday.
Bare-knuckle boxing, as we know, has always been a pretty strange concept for a lot of people to wrap their heads around. While it’s goes back a long way in terms of its timeline and history, it hadn’t been brought into the modern world of combat sports for a while. That is, of course, until BKFC really burst onto the scene a few years ago.
Now, BKFC is one of the most notable combat sports brands in the non-boxing realm. Yes, we have the likes of UFC, PFL and ONE Championship, but from a non-MMA perspective, BKFC is up there with the best of them. From high-profile names competing to Conor McGregor owning a stake in the company, it’s not surprising to see it flourishing.
Tonight, we’ll see a BKFC Fight Night card take place in Hollywood. During the weigh-ins for that event, the aforementioned Steve Herelius and Leonardo Perdomo got into a pretty wild altercation.
BKFC fighter just attempted to hit his opponent with the scale during the weigh-in 😭 pic.twitter.com/Et2BtX7TAt
— Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) March 26, 2025
BKFC fighters go wild
After things initially seemed to be quite cordial, it all descended into chaos pretty quickly. The two men wound up throwing hands at one another and before we knew it, a scale was involved. BKFC’s security attempted to separate them but as you can see by the video, they still managed to have quite the moment on stage together. Now, we’ll have to wait and see whether or not their actual, sanctioned fight lives up to the hype.
What do you make of this? Are you a fan of BKFC’s product? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:BKFC