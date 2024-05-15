VIDEO | Michel Pereira rescues trapped dogs in latest Brazil flood recovery efforts

By Curtis Calhoun - May 15, 2024

UFC middleweight star Michel Pereira rescued several dogs from flooded homes in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil.

Michel Pereira

Pereira earned another middleweight win by defeating Ihor Potieria by first-round knockout at UFC 301 earlier this month. The win secured him a spot in the UFC middleweight rankings and moved him one step closer to the title picture.

Just days after the big win, Pereira turned his attention to the horrific flooding in the southern Brazil state of Rio Grande do Sul. Thousands have been forced from their homes and the area’s infrastructure has been largely destroyed.

Pereira has been helping those on the frontlines with evacuations, rescues, and recovery efforts in the region. He’s even saved several dogs from the flood waters.

You can watch some of the latest clips from Pereira’s heroics below.

Michel Pereira continues work on the frontlines after Brazil floods

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ESPN MMA (@espnmma)

Pereira is also preparing to make his UFC return in Louisville against Roman Dolidze on June 8th. The card is headlined by a middleweight clash between Jared Cannonier and Nassourdine Imavov.

Pereira and other Brazilian fighters have brought awareness to the events unfolding in Rio Grande do Sul. More storms are expected to hit the area later this week.

Experts warn that flooding could continue for the next few weeks until water levels subside. Persistent rains have hindered some recovery efforts in the region.

As for Pereira, his UFC career has been on a steep climb since making the full-time move from welterweight to middleweight. He has won eight fights in a row and is 3-0 at middleweight with recent wins over Michal Oleksiejczuk and Andre Petroski.

Pereira is doing everything he can to help southern Brazil during this difficult time, and he’s emerged as a hero in the community for his efforts. He’s balancing his career with helping those heavily impacted by the floods.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Michel Pereira UFC

