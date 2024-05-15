VIDEO | Michel Pereira rescues trapped dogs in latest Brazil flood recovery efforts

UFC middleweight star Michel Pereira rescued several dogs from flooded homes in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil.

Pereira earned another middleweight win by defeating Ihor Potieria by first-round knockout at UFC 301 earlier this month. The win secured him a spot in the UFC middleweight rankings and moved him one step closer to the title picture.

Just days after the big win, Pereira turned his attention to the horrific flooding in the southern Brazil state of Rio Grande do Sul. Thousands have been forced from their homes and the area’s infrastructure has been largely destroyed.

Pereira has been helping those on the frontlines with evacuations, rescues, and recovery efforts in the region. He’s even saved several dogs from the flood waters.

You can watch some of the latest clips from Pereira’s heroics below.