REPORT | Michel Pereira vs. Anthony Hernandez targeted for UFC 306 at the Las Vegas Sphere
A UFC middleweight clash between rising contenders Michel Pereira and Anthony Hernandez is reportedly in the works for UFC 306.
Pereira announced in a since-deleted social media post that he and Hernandez will feature on the UFC’s upcoming Las Vegas Sphere card on September 14th. MMA journalist Laerte Viana later confirmed the targeted booking after Pereira deleted his announcement.
The UFC has yet to announce the Pereira vs. Hernandez fight, as of this writing, although fight announcements for UFC 306 are expected to come in the next few weeks.
Pereira returns to the Octagon with an eight-fight winning streak, including a 3-0 run since making the full-time move to middleweight. He most recently defeated Ihor Potieria by first-round knockout at UFC 301 in May.
Pereira has also defeated Andre Petroski and Michal Oleksiejczuk since moving to 185lbs. He opted to make the full-time weight move after withdrawing from a scheduled clash against Stephen Thompson at UFC 291 last July.
Pereira will face another tough middleweight test in Hernandez, who is riding a lot of momentum inside the Octagon. Riding a five-fight winning streak, Hernandez most recently defeated Roman Kopylov by second-round submission at UFC 298.
Hernandez, a former Dana White’s Contender Series standout, has faced an impressive strength of schedule at middleweight. He’s defeated the likes of Edmen Shahbazyan, Rodolfo Vieira, and Marc-André Barriault during his ongoing win streak.
If the reported booking is officially announced, Pereira vs. Hernandez adds to a budding card at UFC 306. The event will take place at the Las Vegas Sphere, a brand-new venue and likely a one-off destination for the promotion.
UFC 306 marks the return of the promotions’ annual Noche UFC event, marking Mexican Independence Day weekend. The card is also the first to be title-sponsored by Riyadh Season.
