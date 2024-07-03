UFC officially releases Travis Browne from his contract, despite not fighting since 2017

By Cole Shelton - July 2, 2024

Travis Browne is officially no longer a UFC fighter.

Travis Browne

Browne fought in the UFC from 2010 until 2017 and while USADA was administering drug tests, his name frequently came up as one of the more popular fighters who got drug tested, despite not being active. After his last bout in 2017, White had said that it would be his last fight, and that has proved been the case.

However, Travis Browne who is now 41 years old, remained a member of the UFC roster until Tuesday when MMA journalist Damon Martin revealed the UFC had officially released Browne from his contract.

“Travis Browne has been released from the UFC roster after his contract was completed, per UFC officials Browne hasn’t fought since 2017 and I’ve not heard anything that he plans to compete again but he’s no longer with the UFC,” Martin reported.

Shortly after Martin’s report, MMA journalist Nolan King then gave some clarification as to why Browne was released.

“Earlier this year, it sounded like Travis Browne was invested in a comeback. I’m not sure if this puts that to rest… or is allowing him to do that elsewhere,” King added.

It appears that Browne was interested in making a return to fighting, but the UFC isn’t interested in having him. But, by releasing him, the promotion is allowing him to pursue other options. Whether or not Browne will fight again is uncertain, but he has had his final fight with the UFC.

Travis Browne is 18-7-1 as a pro and in his last fight at UFC 213 in 2017, he suffered a second-round submission loss to Aleksei Oleinik. Also on the losing streak, Browne was knocked out by Derrick Lewis, dropped a decision to Fabricio Werdum, and was TKO’d by Cain Velasquez.

Browne went 9-7-1 in the UFC and had notable wins over Alistair Overeem, Brendan Schaub, Stefan Struve, and Josh Barnett among others.

 

