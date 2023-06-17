Michael Chandler reacts to latest sexual assault allegations made against Conor McGregor: “Very fishy”

Michael Chandler has reacted to the latest sexual assault allegations made against UFC star Conor McGregor.

McGregor has once again made headlines after being accused of a sexual assault against a woman during game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday, June 9th at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.

The attorney for the woman, Ariel Mitchell, has claimed the incident occurred after the NBA game had ended.

Apparently the alleged victim was separated from her friend by NBA and Miami Heat security and then directed into the men’s restroom where Conor McGregor and his security personnel were already present.

It then goes on to claim that the Irishman coerced the woman into engaging in non-consensual oral sexual activity.

The Miami Police Department has launched an investigation into the matter.

McGregor, 34, has denied all allegations concerning the incident.

Michael Chandler (23-8 MMA) and Conor McGregor (22-6 MMA) are opposing coaches on TUF 31 which is currently airing. The two fighters are scheduled to fight in the Octagon following the conclusion of The Ultimate Fighter, but no date, time or location has been confirmed by the promotion.

It was during a Q & A session that Chandler was asked about the most recent allegations against his foe, in which he stated:

“Very fishy details.”

‘Iron’ is not the only one reacting to the latest accusations made against the former UFC champion.

Several fans and fighters alike has posted messages on social media either rooting for or against ‘Notorious’, of which a sampling can be found below:

“This dude went off the rails big time. Jail him if true.”

“Conor’s doing way too much blow.”

“This dude just can’t stay out of trouble.”

“Can’t prove it. Let’s move on.”

“If it’s true. Lock him up. It’s it’s false, give her the full maximum sentence he would’ve been given.”

What do you think of the most recent allegations against McGregor? Do you agree with Michael Chandler that it’s all a little ‘fishy’?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!