UFC Vegas 75: ‘Vettori vs. Cannonier’ Weigh-In Results

UFC Vegas 75 takes place tomorrow, Saturday, June 18th at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Headlining the event will be middleweight contenders Marvin Vettori (19-6 MMA) and Jared Cannonier (16-6 MMA).

Vettori, 29, will be entering the Octagon after defeating Roman Dolidze (12-2 MMA) this past March at UFC 286.

Cannonier, 39, is also coming off a split decision victory over Sean Strickland (26-5 MMA) last December.

The co-main event of UFC Vegas 75 will feature Arman Tsarukyan (19-3 MMA) vs Joaquim Silva (12-4 MMA) in a lightweight bout.

Tsarukyan, 26, most recently defeated Damir Ismagulov (24-2 MMA) in December of last year.

Silva, 34, last fought in October of 2022 where he defeated Jesse Ronson (24-12 MMA) via TKO.

The official weigh in results can be found below:

UFC Vegas 75 Main Card (ESPN, ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET)

Marvin Vettori (185.5) vs. Jared Cannonier (185.5)

Arman Tsarukyan (155.5) vs. Joaquim Silva (155.5)

Armen Petrosyan (186) vs. Christian Leroy Duncan (186)

Pat Sabatini (145) vs. Lucas Almeida (145.5)

Manuel Torres (156) vs. Nikolas Motta (155.5)

Nicolas Dalby (170.5) vs. Muslim Salikhov (170)

UFC Vegas 75 Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)

Jimmy Flick (125.5) vs. Alessandro Costa (126)

Kyung Ho Kang (135.5) vs. Cristian Quinonez (135)

Carlos Hernandez (125) vs. Denys Bondar (126)

Tereza Bleda (125) vs. Gabriella Fernandes (126)

Daniel Argueta (136) vs. Ronnie Lawrence (136)

Zac Pauga (205) vs. Modestas Bukauskas (205)

Will you be watching tomorrow night? Who are your picks for the wins?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!