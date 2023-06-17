Bellator 297: Pros react after Sergio Pettis defeats Patricio Pitbull

Sergio Pettis and Patricio Pitbull locked horns in tonight’s Bellator 297 co-main event at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Ill. Arguably the two best non-UFC lighter-weight fighters, Pettis and Pitbull were unifying their respective titles, with the winner earning the bantamweight title and a matchup with interim champion Patchy Mix.

Mix had stated during an impromptu media availability Saturday night that he looked forward to watching the fight as a fan and is excited for whoever he gets to face next. Pettis was returning to the Bellator cage after nursing a knee injury, while Pitbull entered the contest sporting a 35-5 record, having fought the likes of Michael Chandler, Juan Archuleta, and AJ McKee, to name a few.

Sergio Pettis is the younger brother of former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis, and was looking to carry on his family’s legacy by earning arguably the biggest win of his career this evening.

Both men were part of a Bellator 297 card with an hour-delayed start time, as the prelims were shortened and a chunk of them moved to the main card. However, the title fights remained in their respective places to maintain the flow of the event overall.

The Bellator 297 main card aired on Showtime, beginning at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

Tonight’s Pettis vs Pitbull bout proved to be a coming out party for Sergio. The bantamweight champ was able to rock Pitbull on a couple of occasions during their twenty-five minute affair and seemingly cruised to a unanimous decision victory.

Official Result: Sergio Pettis def. Patricio Pitbull by unanimous decision (49-46, 50-45, 50-45)

Read what the pros thought of the Sergio Pettis vs. Patricio Pitbull fight below:

Hell yeah this is going to be bad ass excited to see if pitbull can get it done 😳 #Bellator297 — Juan Archuleta (@jarchmma) June 17, 2023

MIDGET FIGHTING!!!!!!!

Ahahahahhahahhahahahah — Danny Sabatello (@ShockThisWorld) June 17, 2023

Pettis vs Pitbull up next 👀 #Bellator297 — bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) June 17, 2023

Very entertaining fight so far. I’m watching very closely. Little people have always been intriguing to me. This is nothing to laugh at guys these are real people — Danny Sabatello (@ShockThisWorld) June 17, 2023

Sergio Pettis with another big kick to the face of Patricio Pitbull #Bellator297 pic.twitter.com/95XHlj5vNE — bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) June 17, 2023

Pettis being greedy tonight. Looking sharp. — Kai Kamaka III (@kaiboikamaka) June 17, 2023

