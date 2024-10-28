Conor McGregor hints at potential retirement in deleted tweet: “Good bye”

Conor McGregor hinted at retirement in a since-deleted tweet.

McGregor hasn’t fought since July of 2021 when he broke his leg in the trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier. He was supposed ot return in June, but he pulled out of the bout due to a broken toe. Since then, he hasn’t been booked to fight, and McGregor went on X responding to a fan who told him he should retire, which he did seem to hint at.

Is Conor McGregor saying goodbye to fighting? 👀 pic.twitter.com/rCXTVb6EVT — MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) October 28, 2024

“No reason to come back to UFC or fighting in general, you have a beautiful family, worth half a billion, businesses, a being as successful businessman,” the fan wrote.

After seeing the tweet, Conor McGregor responded to it and said the fan was right and he is done.

“Ya know what, you’re right, good bye,” McGregor wrote in a deleted-tweet.

However, McGregor deleted the tweet so it does seem likely that this isn’t actually it for the Irishman.