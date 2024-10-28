Conor McGregor hints at potential retirement in deleted tweet: “Good bye”
Conor McGregor hinted at retirement in a since-deleted tweet.
McGregor hasn’t fought since July of 2021 when he broke his leg in the trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier. He was supposed ot return in June, but he pulled out of the bout due to a broken toe. Since then, he hasn’t been booked to fight, and McGregor went on X responding to a fan who told him he should retire, which he did seem to hint at.
“No reason to come back to UFC or fighting in general, you have a beautiful family, worth half a billion, businesses, a being as successful businessman,” the fan wrote.
After seeing the tweet, Conor McGregor responded to it and said the fan was right and he is done.
“Ya know what, you’re right, good bye,” McGregor wrote in a deleted-tweet.
However, McGregor deleted the tweet so it does seem likely that this isn’t actually it for the Irishman.
Conor McGregor said he would return in 2025
Conor McGregor said in September at the Anthony Joshua vs. Daniel Dubois fight he would return in 2025.
The Irishman said he’s looking to return in early 2025 against whoever the UFC gives him.
“It’ll be 2025,” McGregor told DAZN’s Ariel Helwani. “My opponent that I had scheduled, Chandler, has got matched [with former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira in November]. My job is just to go to the gym, be in the gym, be in shape and one thing is for sure, whenever it is and wherever it is, I will be 100 percent ready. That’s all I can focus on right now… I’d like it to be Chandler. I’d like to get that squared away, I wish him well against Oliveira, but let’s see how it goes.”
However, after McGregor’s deleted tweet, it’s uncertain if any of this changes. But, the future of McGregor in MMA is very much up in the air, especially as the layoff continues to get longer.
Conor McGregor is 22-6 as a pro and coming off the loss to Poirier where he broke his leg. Before that, he suffered a KO loss to Poirier after he knocked out Donald Cerrone in 40 seconds. The Irishman is the former featherweight and lightweight champ and has notable wins over Jose Aldo, Chad Mendes, Poirier, Max Holloway, Eddie Alvarez, and Nate Diaz among others.
