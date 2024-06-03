UFC postpones tonight’s UFC 303 press conference in Dublin

The Ultimate Fighting Championship has announced that tonight’s scheduled UFC 303 press conference in Dublin has been postponed.

Later this month, Conor McGregor is scheduled to make his long-awaited return to the Octagon. He’ll do so against Michael Chandler, in a bout that has been over a year in the making. The two will battle it out in the main event of UFC 303, with the promotion recently announcing that a press conference would take place in Dublin, Ireland on Monday, June 3 as part of the build-up.

RELATED: Fans express concern following recent footage of Conor McGregor having a wild night in Dublin ahead of UFC 303: “He’s lost the fight”

Unfortunately, that will no longer take place. Despite UFC president Dana White confirming that he would be flying to Dublin following the conclusion of UFC 302 this past weekend, it seems as if that may turn out to be a wasted journey.

The following statement was released early this morning on social media.