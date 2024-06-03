UFC postpones tonight’s UFC 303 press conference in Dublin
The Ultimate Fighting Championship has announced that tonight’s scheduled UFC 303 press conference in Dublin has been postponed.
Later this month, Conor McGregor is scheduled to make his long-awaited return to the Octagon. He’ll do so against Michael Chandler, in a bout that has been over a year in the making. The two will battle it out in the main event of UFC 303, with the promotion recently announcing that a press conference would take place in Dublin, Ireland on Monday, June 3 as part of the build-up.
Unfortunately, that will no longer take place. Despite UFC president Dana White confirming that he would be flying to Dublin following the conclusion of UFC 302 this past weekend, it seems as if that may turn out to be a wasted journey.
The following statement was released early this morning on social media.
Dear UFC Fans–
The #UFC303 press conference scheduled for Monday June 3rd in Dublin, Ireland at 3Arena has been postponed until further notice. We sincerely apologize to all the fans who were planning to attend. When we have further information on a new date and time, we will… pic.twitter.com/nIXRIZl5pv
UFC makes Dublin statement
“Dear UFC fans. The #UFC303 press conference scheduled for Monday June 3rd in Dublin, Ireland at 3Arena has been postponed until further notice. We sincerely apologize to all the fans who were planning to attend. When we have further information on a new date and time, we will share it immediately. Thank you.”
As of this writing, there’s been no confirmation as to why the event has been postponed. Of course, plenty of conspiracy theories are now flying around given that this decision has been made on quite short notice. We’ll update you with any news as we get it on this breaking story.
Why do you believe the UFC has had to postpone this press conference? Will the scheduled Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler fight still go ahead later this month? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!
