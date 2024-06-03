Conor McGregor explains why Dublin press conference was canceled ahead of UFC 303

“The #UFC303 press conference scheduled for Monday June 3rd in Dublin, Ireland at 3Arena has been postponed until further notice. We sincerely apologize to all the fans who were planning to attend. When we have further information on a new date and time, we will share it immediately. – Thank you,” the UFC wrote.

Following the news that the press conference was postponed, many fans wondered if the fight between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler was still on.

Now, hours after the press conference was supposed to happen, Conor McGregor took to X to reveal that the press conference was canceled due to obstacles outside of his control.

— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 3, 2024

“In consultation with the UFC, todays press conference was cancelled due to a series of obstacles outside of our control. I apologize to my Irish fans, and fans around the world, for the inconvenience and appreciate all your passion and support. I can’t wait to put on the greatest all-time show in the Octagon,” McGregor wrote.

The good news from McGregor’s post is that he says he will still put on the greatest show in his return to the sport, as he shut down rumors of him being out of the fight.

Conor McGregor has not fought since July of 2021 when he broke his leg at the end of the first round in his trilogy match against Dustin Poirier. Before that, he was knocked out by Poirier after he scored a knockout win over Donald Cerrone. Michael Chandler, meanwhile, hasn’t fought since November of 2022 when he suffered a submission loss to Dustin Poirier.