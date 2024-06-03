Alex Pereira reveals Jiri Prochazka rematch is likely next for UFC return: “I would like to fight in August”

It seems that Jiri Prochazka will likely be next for UFC light-heavyweight champion Alex Pereira.

‘Poatan’ has been out of the octagon since fighting in the main event of UFC 300 in April. There, Alex Pereira met former champion Jamahal Hill. ‘Sweet Dreams’ famously vacated the gold due to injury last year but was determined to win it back. Instead, he was handed a brutal first-round knockout defeat courtesy of the Brazilian.

Following the victory, Alex Pereira called for the chance to fight in Brazil at UFC 301. However, due to a few broken toes, he was unable to make the fast turnaround. In his time on the shelf, Pereira has been linked to two different opponents. Those potential opponents are top contenders Magomed Ankalaev and Jiri Prochazka.

The latter of which has already faced Alex Pereira in the past. ‘Poatan’ fought Jiri Prochazka in the main event of UFC 295 last November in New York City, handing him a second-round knockout loss. However, the former light-heavyweight champion rebounded with a stoppage win over Aleksandar Rakic in April on the undercard of Pereira’s win over Hill.

UFC light-heavyweight champion Alex Pereira discusses Jiri Prochazka rematch

Speaking in an interview with SportsNet, Alex Pereira gave an update on his UFC return. There, the light-heavyweight champion revealed that he was hoping to fight in August, and the name he’s been given is Jiri Prochazka. While the bout isn’t set in stone, the Brazilian is confident that he will defeat whoever he faces next.

“I’m not the type of guy to call out names or pick fights. Whoever they want me to fight [I will fight], but the name on the table right now is Jiri Prochazka.” Alex Pereira stated in the interview earlier this week discussing his UFC return. “But it’s still in negotiations. I don’t know [when we would fight], we’re still in talks.”

He continued, “But, I would like to fight around August. It’s not concrete yet…[Ankalaev and Prochazka] are different styles, people always talk about [Ankalaev’s] ground but they don’t know my ground. But, it’s hard [to tell which fight would be tougher] because they’re different styles of fighting.”

What do you make of these comments from the UFC light-heavyweight champion? Do you want to see Alex Pereira vs. Jiri Prochazka 2 next?