Sean O’Malley claims Merab Dvalishvili “Could get sued” after viral fan altercation

Sean O’Malley encourages fans to “Keep poking” Merab Dvalishvili

During a recent episode of the TimboSugarShow podcast, O’Malley reacted to Dvalishvili’s recent incident with a heckling fan.

“Merab had a little freakout,” O’Malley said. “This is what I heard: someone said ‘Suga’s your daddy!’ or something like that. So Merab climbs this three-foot fence, gets stuck damn near trying to get over, tries to jump over the other fence, and walks up there with his sassy hips and pulls his hair. That kid could sue him, 100 percent. You’re not allowed to physically touch someone else in public, that’s illegal…

“If that kid sued him, lawyer fees, lawyer this and lawyer that, it’s stressful. So if that kid decided to sue him right now, Merab might not make it to the fight…we’re in his head, so keep poking at him!”

As of this writing, Dvalishvili hasn’t been sued by the fan in the video above, and the UFC 306 main event remains intact.

O’Malley last defended the UFC bantamweight title against Marlon Vera at UFC 299 in March. He captured the belt by finishing Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292.

Dvalishvili earned the next title shot after a 10-fight winning streak. He most recently defeated former titleholder Henry Cejudo at UFC 298.