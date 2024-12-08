Sean O’Malley takes aim at former opponents Aljamain Sterling and Merab Dvalishvili after UFC 310

By Harry Kettle - December 8, 2024

UFC star Sean O’Malley has taken a shot at former opponents Aljamain Sterling and Merab Dvalishvili following UFC 310.

Sean O'Malley

As was the case for most of us last night, Sean O’Malley was watching closely during a really fascinating UFC 310 pay-per-view event. It featured some notable moments for two of his rivals, too, with Aljamain Sterling losing to Movsar Evloev and Merab Dvalishvili getting involved in a fight with a fan in the crowd.

RELATED: Video | Merab Dvalishvili got into an altercation with a fan following Aljamain Sterling’s loss to Movsar Evloev

For O’Malley, he’s currently sat back waiting for his moment to get back in the cage and prove what he’s all about. With that being said, he still has the time to poke fun at his foes on social media.

In the following two posts, he caused quite the stir by mocking both men in his own way.

O’Malley tells some jokes during UFC 310

“Kron vs Aljo LFA 300.”

“Merab only throws hands with fans in the stands.”

Of course, O’Malley’s critics were quick to hit back at him, but we can’t imagine ‘Suga’ cares all too much. He’s already made it known that he will be in attendance at UFC 311 next month, with his plan being to watch the UFC bantamweight title showdown between Merab Dvalishvili and Umar Nurmagomedov. While it’s not been confirmed that he will fight the winner, you’d have to believe it’s on the cards given that O’Malley’s last bout was him losing the strap to Dvalishvili.

Either way, things are as interesting as ever in the bantamweight division.

What do you make of Sean O’Malley trolling Sterling and Dvalishvili during UFC 310? How likely do you think it is that Sean recaptures the bantamweight belt next year? Let us know your thoughts on this one, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

