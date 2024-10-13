Umar Nurmagomedov thinks Merab Dvalishvili is avoiding him: “It’s looking very bad”

By Fernando Quiles - October 13, 2024

Umar Nurmagomedov has accused Merab Dvalishvili of ducking him.

Merab Dvalishvili and Umar Nurmagomedov

Dvalishvili is the UFC bantamweight champion. He captured the gold by defeating Sean O’Malley via unanimous decision at UFC 306 inside the Sphere in Las Vegas.

After winning the 135-pound gold, Dvalishvili said he’d rather fight Deiveson Figueiredo over Nurmagomedov. After some push back from fans, Dvalishvili said he has no problem putting his gold at stake against Nurmagomedov.

Despite this, the number two-ranked UFC bantamweight says the champion is avoiding him.

RELATED: MERAB DVALISHVILI TAKES AIM AT PRIOR OPPONENTS PETR YAN, HENRY CEJUDO AND SEAN O’MALLEY, VOWS TO “SMASH” UMAR NURMAGOMEDOV

Umar Nurmagomedov Hurls Ducking Accusations at Merab Dvalishvili

Kevin Iole got a chance to speak to Umar Nurmagomedov recently. Nurmagomedov slammed Merab Dvalishvili for not wanting to fight him from the start (via Bloody Elbow).

“They’re both not very good; O’Malley’s a bum in MMA, like he doesn’t have any grappling or wrestling, and he didn’t even try to fight him, he’s just waiting and running [away] – he fights like a bum… You can’t beat him [Dvalishvili] when you’re running.

“Now, Merab is trying to avoid [saying] my name, trying to tell me that I don’t deserve [title shot], if the UFC asked him to fight me or someone else, I think [he picks] someone else 100 times [out of 100].”

Nurmagomedov also claimed Dvalishvili only wants to fight in March because he knows that’s during Ramadan.

“He’s playing games, they know that I will not fight in Ramadan and they’re telling us how they’re going to fight in March [when] March is all Ramadan… It’s looking very bad, it’s looking like he’s trying to avoid [me], like he is scared.

The MMA community will be sure to keep an eye on how the bantamweight title picture plays out. The UFC has yet to confirm the next title fight at 135 pounds.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Merab Dvalishvili UFC Umar Nurmagomedov

Related

Justin Gaethje

Justin Gaethje's next UFC fight will take place soon, opponent undecided

Fernando Quiles - October 13, 2024
Brandon Royval
UFC

Brandon Royval says it's title shot or bust following UFC Vegas 98 win over Tatsuro Taira

Fernando Quiles - October 13, 2024

Brandon Royval feels it’s time that he gets another crack at UFC gold.

Conor McGregor Dan Hooker
Dan Hooker

Conor McGregor and Dan Hooker reveal mutual interest in UFC fight: "We’ll get this thing across the line"

Fernando Quiles - October 13, 2024

Conor McGregor and Dan Hooker might be on a collision course.

Tatsuro Taira

UFC Vegas 98 Bonus Report: Brandon Royval and Tatsuro Taira earn FOTN honors

Chris Taylor - October 12, 2024

The Octagon returned to Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 98 event, a 12-bout fight card headlined by Brandon Royval vs. Tatsuro Taira.

Brandon Royval, Tatsuro Taira, UFC Vegas 98, Results, UFC
Tatsuro Taira

Pros react after Brandon Royval and Tatsuro Taira go to war at UFC Vegas 98

Chris Taylor - October 12, 2024

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 98 event was headlined by a key men’s flyweight matchup featuring Brandon Royval taking on Tatsuro Taira.

Brandon Royval, Tatsuro Taira, UFC Vegas 98, UFC, Results

UFC Vegas 98 Results: Brandon Royval defeats Tatsuro Taira (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - October 12, 2024
Jun Yong Park, UFC Vegas 98, Results, UFC
Jun Yong Park

UFC Vegas 98 Results: Jun Yong Park defeats Brad Tavares (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - October 12, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 98 results, including the middleweight co-main event between Brad Tavares and Jun Yong Park.

Grant Dawson, UFC Vegas 98, Results, UFC
UFC

UFC Vegas 98 Results: Grant Dawson TKO's Rafa Garcia (Video)

Chris Taylor - October 12, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 98 results, including the lightweight bout between Grant Dawson and Rafa Garcia.

UFC Vegas 98, Royval vs. Taira, UFC, Results
Tatsuro Taira

UFC Vegas 98: 'Royval vs. Taira' Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - October 12, 2024

The Octagon returns to Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 98 event, a twelve-bout fight card headlined by Brandon Royval vs. Tatsuro Taira.

Cesar Gracie, Nick Diaz, BJ Penn, UFC, Jose Garcia
Nick Diaz

Cesar Gracie slams "groupie" Jose Garcia over false accusations that he's trying to leech off Nick Diaz

Chris Taylor - October 11, 2024

They say there are two sides to every story, and Cesar Gracie is making it known that he has nothing but love and support for his longtime pupil Nick Diaz.