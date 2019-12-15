Pros react to Alex Volkanovski defeating Max Holloway at UFC 245

A featherweight title fight between Alex Volkanovski and Max Holloway co-headlined tonight’s UFC 245 pay-per-view event in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Holloway had most recently defended his featherweight crown at July’s UFC 240 event in Edmonton, where he scored a unanimous decision victory over former lightweight champion Frankie Edgar.

Meanwhile, Alex Volkanovski entered tonight’s UFC 245 co-main event on a seventeen fight win streak, his latest being a decision victory over former featherweight kingpin Jose Aldo.

Tonight’s UFC 245 co-main event proved to be a back and forth affair. Both men had their moments in the fight but it was the effective low kicks of Alexander Volkanovski that pulled the momentum in his favor. After twenty-fight minutes of hard-fought action, the Aussie was awarded a unanimous decision victory from the judges in attendance.

Official UFC 245 Result: Alex Volkanovski def. Max Holloway by unanimous decision (48-47 x2, 50-45)

Check out how the pros reacted tonight’s UFC 245 co-headliner below:

That leg is looking hurt coming from those tree trunks of @alexvolkanovski #UFC245 — Niko Price (@Nikohybridprice) December 15, 2019

Max's left leg is purple #UFC245 — Chris Taylor (@CTaylor_96) December 15, 2019

It’s always hard for me watching max fight lol he looks just like my adopted dad when I was younger 😂 — Luis Antonio Pena (@violentbobross) December 15, 2019

Feel like it is 2-2 going into the 5th round! — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) December 15, 2019

This is to close to call — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) December 15, 2019

@stylebender emotional after Volkanovskis win. What an amazing teammate and friend 💙 #UFC245 — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) December 15, 2019

