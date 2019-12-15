Pros react to Alex Volkanovski defeating Max Holloway at UFC 245

A featherweight title fight between Alex Volkanovski and Max Holloway co-headlined tonight’s UFC 245 pay-per-view event in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Holloway had most recently defended his featherweight crown at July’s UFC 240 event in Edmonton, where he scored a unanimous decision victory over former lightweight champion Frankie Edgar.

Meanwhile, Alex Volkanovski entered tonight’s UFC 245 co-main event on a seventeen fight win streak, his latest being a decision victory over former featherweight kingpin Jose Aldo.

Tonight’s UFC 245 co-main event proved to be a back and forth affair. Both men had their moments in the fight but it was the effective low kicks of Alexander Volkanovski that pulled the momentum in his favor. After twenty-fight minutes of hard-fought action, the Aussie was awarded a unanimous decision victory from the judges in attendance.

Official UFC 245 Result: Alex Volkanovski def. Max Holloway by unanimous decision (48-47 x2, 50-45)

Check out how the pros reacted tonight’s UFC 245 co-headliner below:

