Jose Aldo reacts after Conor McGregor defends his move down to bantamweight

Former UFC featherweight kingpin Jose Aldo is slated to make his bantamweight debut opposite Marlon Moraes at this weekend’s highly anticipated UFC 245 event.

Aldo’s decision to drop down to the 135-pound weight class caught many fans and analysts by surprise, as the former UFC champion had always flirted with the idea of moving up a division to lightweight in past interviews.

Nonetheless, the Brazilian legend seems completely dedicated and focused on making bantamweight his new home.

While Aldo’s decision to move weight classes has many fight fans worried about his overall health and safety, former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor shared a different take after viewing some recent photos of his Brazilian rival.

I disagree here. He looks more than on top of it in my experienced opinion. Well trimmed in advance, and naturally a lighter man now. This can only be done over a long length of time and with complete dedication. Respect! I wish him well and am excited to see him in this division — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 6, 2019

“I disagree here. He looks more than on top of it in my experienced opinion. Well trimmed in advance, and naturally a lighter man now. This can only be done over a long length of time and with complete dedication.” Conor McGregor wrote on Twitter. “Respect! I wish him well and am excited to see him in this division.”

During a recent interview with TSN‘s Aaron Bronsteter, Jose Aldo was asked if he had witnessed McGregor’s tweet and what he thought of the Irishman’s comments.

I asked Jose Aldo about these comments and he was very appreciative of them. https://t.co/73T7QX6n6J pic.twitter.com/LMJjn4nSUi — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) December 12, 2019

“Of course I took it to heart,” said Aldo. “All of the great champions know what type of sacrifice it takes for us to achieve things. The other people, the other fighters, they can only dream of this. So it means a lot to me that it comes from him (Conor McGregor). He is a champion in two-weight classes. He knows the sacrifices that I’ve had to make and I really take the comment/compliment to heart.”

Jose Aldo (28-5 MMA) was last seen in action at May’s UFC 237 event where he suffered a unanimous decision loss to Alexander Volkanovski.

Prior to the setback, Aldo was coming off back-to-back stoppage victories over opponents Renato Miocano and Jeremy Stephens respectively.

How do you think Jose Aldo will make out in his bantamweight debut against the hard-hitting Marlon Moraes this Saturday at UFC 245? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com December 12, 2019