UFC 245 Results: Alexander Volkanovski defeats Max Holloway (Highlights)

The UFC featherweight title is up for grabs in tonight’s UFC 245 co-headliner as current champion Max Holloway squares off with top contender Alexander Volkanovski.

Max Holloway (21-4 MMA) was last seen in action at July’s UFC 240 event, where he scored a dominant unanimous decision victory over former lightweight title holder Frankie Edgar. Prior to that, ‘Blessed’ was coming off a decision loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 236, in a bout which served as his lightweight debut.

Meanwhile, Alexander Volkanovski (20-1 MMA) earned his shot at UFC gold by defeating former featherweight kingpin Jose Aldo by unanimous decision at May’s UFC 237 event in Brazil. The Australian standout is currently riding a seventeen fight win streak, which included seven victories under the UFC banner.

Round one of the UFC 245 co-main event begins and Holloway takes the center of the Octagon. Volkanovski lands a low kick. Max returns fire with a crisp jab. Another good low kick from Alex. ‘Blessed’ lands one of his own. Holloway goes to the body with a shot but Alex lands two nice low kicks in response. Volkanovski leaps in with a left hand that just misses. He lands a low kick and then a left hand. Another good low kick from the Aussie. Holloway circles out and looks to land a jab. Volkanovski lands a jab to the body and then comes over the top with a right. Another good low kick from Alexander. He is chopping away at the champion. Max Holloway with a lead jab. Another low kick from Alexander Volkanovski and then another. He is definitely having an effective first round. Holloway with a good outside low kick. Alex lands a nice left followed by a high kick which is blocked by the champ. Max with a straight right. Volkanovski lands a nice counter right. He pushes Max against the cage. Holloway breaks free and circles out. The Aussie charges forward with a flurry that ends in a low kick. Another good kick from Volkanovski. The fighters clinch up and the horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of the UFC 245 co-main event begins and Volkanovski continues to aim at the legs of Holloway. He lands a hard low kick and Max comes up with a bit of a limp. This is a smart gameplan for the Aussie. He lands another good low and then another. He swarms Holloway with a flurry but nothing really connects. Another hard low kick lands for the challenger. He is busting Max up with these. ‘Blessed’ swings and misses with a right hand. Alexander fires back with a right hand and then another hard low kick. Max with a good right over the top in response. Volkanovski with another good low kick and Max switches to a southpaw stance. Max leaps in with a left that lands flush. Volkanovski returns fire with a left hook that partially lands. Another good right from Max. Alexander Volkanovski with another hard low kick. Max’s left leg is purple already. He lands a good flurry but then eats another low kick. The horn sounds to end round two.

Round three of the UFC 245 co-main event begins and Max Holloway opens up in a southpaw stance to protect his one leg. He is applying the pressure in round three early. Alexander just misses with a counter left hook. He put everything behind that. Good kicks from both men. Volkanovski with a jab to the body followed by an overhand right that lands. Max with an uppercut, Alexander lands a nice counter left hook. Big right hand now from the Aussie. He lands another low kick and then a shot to the body. More pressure from Volkanovski. He lands a good low kick and then another. He follows that up with a left hook. This is a big round for Alexander. Max with a step-in knee that appears to land. Both men are talking trash. Alex just told Max his leg is giving out. He lands a right hand. Both men with low kicks. Holloway misses with a spinning back fist.

Round four of the UFC 245 co-main event begins and Max Holloway throws a low kick to start. Alex misses with a right hand but then lands a low kick of his own. ‘Blessed’ steps into the pocket but Volkanovski counters nicely with a right. He is clipping Max coming in now. Another right from the Aussie. Max with a good jab. Volkanovski shoots in and presses the champ against the fence. Holloway breaks free and circles out. Another good low kick from Alexander. He lands a left but Holloway answers with a left and then an uppercut. ‘Blessed’ with a side kick to the body. Two more low kicks from Volkanovski. He follows that up with right hand. Max lands a double jab. He connects with an uppercut. Less than two minutes remain now. Holloway with a nice rip to the body. Volkanovski shakes his head no. They continue to talk. Max goes to the body with a jab. Alexander lands a low kick. Both men with good shots inside. They smile at each other. Another good left from Alexander Volkanovski. Holloway lands a low kick. He goes to the body with a right. Alex fires back with a left. The horn sounds to end round four.

The fifth and final round of the UFC 245 co-main event begins and Max misses with a low kick to start. Volkanovski misses with a jab but lands an inside low kick. He lands another. Holloway looks for a jab but is forced to block a high kick. Max with a nice right hand to the body. Alexander lands a good jab in response. He comes forward with a big left but Holloway counters with a nice body shot. Holloway with a good jab. Alex smiles and lands a low kick. Another good punch from the champion. He needs a big round and so far he is delivering. Alexander with a punch to the body. He looks to get inside but Max avoids the clinch. Just over two minutes remain. Another heavy inside low kick lands for the Aussie. The fighters clinch and Volkanovski pushes Max up against the cage. ‘Blessed’ breaks free and likely needs a finish to win this fight. Ninety seconds remain. Holloway with a nice right. Alexander lands one of his own. Both men are throwing down now. Alex shoots in and looks for a takedown. It is not there. Max lands an elbow on the break. Holloway with a nice kick to the body. Alex lands a low kick. Max with pressure. He just misses with an uppercut and Volkanovski partially lands a right. Alex with a good jab. Max comes in with a kick. The horn sounds to end round five.

Official UFC 245 Result: Alexander Volkanovski def. Max Holloway (48-47, 48-47, 50-45)

