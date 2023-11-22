UFC veteran Matt Brown weighs in on the newly announces PFL-Bellator merger: “They’re a distant No. 2, that’s what it is”

UFC veteran Matt Brown has given his thoughts on PFL purchasing Bellator and how they now compare with the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Earlier this week, it was confirmed that the Professional Fighters League had acquired Bellator MMA. The two will now operate under the same roof, with PFL vs Bellator events also expected to take place at some point next year.

RELATED: MMA FIGHTERS REACT TO NEWS THAT THE PFL HAS ACQUIRED BELLATOR

Plenty of fighters and pundits have had their say on this move, and that includes Matt Brown. As many MMA fans know, Brown has been around for quite some time now as one of the most noteworthy veterans in the sport. He’s fought against the best of the best, and he’s largely done so under the UFC umbrella.

During a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Brown made the following comments on PFL, Donn Davis, and their position in the MMA world.