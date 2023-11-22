Jan Blachowicz explains why he’s picking Alex Pereira to beat Jamahal Hill

By Harry Kettle - November 22, 2023

Former UFC champion Jan Blachowicz has revealed why he would pick Alex Pereira to defeat Jamahal Hill in a title showdown.

Alex Pereira

Earlier this month, Alex Pereira knocked out Jiri Prochazka to claim the UFC light heavyweight championship. In doing so, he likely set himself up for a future meeting with former champ Jamahal Hill. The latter vacated the belt due to injury but upon return, he is fully expecting to square off with ‘Poatan’ for the strap.

As we all know, Pereira is one of the most feared fighters in mixed martial arts today. One of his former opponents, Jan Blachowicz, recently gave his thoughts on why he believes the Brazilian has the advantage over Hill.

Blachowicz picks Pereira over Hill

“We’ll see how he’s going to feel after the injury because sometimes it’s hard coming back in great shape,” Blachowicz told Middle Easy. “You still got something in the back of your head that you have surgery and you’re coming back. You don’t know how your leg is going to feel. So, I don’t know. In this moment, I would put my money on Pereira.”

“If Pereira will fight against Jamahal Hill and he’s going to win, and I believe that I’m going to win against Rakic, so this rematch, they have to give it to me because our fight was split decision, and I believe the referee gave a bad decision,” Blachowicz said. “So, they have to give me this rematch.”

“I can be backup fighter, no problem,” Blachowicz said. “You just sit over there waiting, watch the fight, and they give you some money. So, why not?”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Do you agree with Jan Blachowicz? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

