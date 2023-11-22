Colby Covington believes he was partially responsible for Leon Edwards knocking out Kamaru Usman: “I’m the one that loosened up that chin”

Covington believes he helped Edwards

“My initial reaction was shock. I didn’t expect it to go like that, but I also realize that this is a sport like football, where you can land a Hail Mary, and that’s what happened,” Covington said. “He was losing the whole fight and in the last minute he landed his Hail Mary kick and it landed in the right spot. Usman made the wrong read and took his foot off the gas, and he paid the price.”

“No doubt about it, I took the fight out of Usman,” Covington said. “His chin was never the same and I’m the one that loosened up that chin. I head kicked him and had him on wobbly legs, then he calls timeout. It’s not like Leon did something that I hadn’t already done.”

Quotes via UFC.com

Regardless of whether or not you believe him, nobody can deny that ‘Chaos’ continues to serve as one of MMA’s most controversial figures.

