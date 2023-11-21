MMA fighters react to news that the PFL has acquired Bellator: “This is huge for the sport!”

By Harry Kettle - November 21, 2023

A parade of past, present and future MMA fighters have reacted to the news that PFL has officially acquired Bellator.

Earlier this week, it was announced that the Professional Fighters League (PFL) had officially purchased Bellator. It’s a move that has been heavily rumored for a while and now, it’s been confirmed. PFL’s Donn Davis ironed out some of the details in an appearance on The MMA Hour, but there are still plenty out there who are curious to see how it all goes down.

For now, all we can do is speculate, and the same is true for the rest of the mixed martial arts community. After what could well prove to be a seismic announcement, a string of fighters opted to give their own point of view on social media.

Fighters react to PFL buying Bellator

Pitbull: “I’m looking forward to see how things will be handled and the matchups ahead between @BellatorMMA and @PFLMMA fighters. I hope PFL is smart and Mike Kogan and the staff comes along with the deal.”

Thomson: “Excited for the fighters and the new challenges they’ll face with the merging of rosters. What fights do you wanna see them make first?”

Anderson: “Im excited about the news that took place today about the @PFLMMA & @BellatorMMA merge. Getting to work with @SugarRaySefo someone whom I’ve looked up to in this sport and worked with in the past. And to hear that I get the chance to continue working with Mike Kogan and crew.”

Ngannou: “Game changers @PFLMMA. Congratulations on a game-changing announcement in the MMA space. The opportunities for PFL & Bellator athleres under this banner are endless.”

Paul: “This is a great day for all PFL and Bellator fighters and MMA fans. The stronger we get, the more opportunities there are for everyone.”

What are your thoughts on the move? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

