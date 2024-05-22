Mateusz Gamrot questions Charles Oliveira for ignoring his recent lightweight callout, blasts Oliveira’s welterweight pursuit

UFC lightweight contender Mateusz Gamrot is becoming increasingly frustrated by Charles Oliveira’s radio silence to his recent callouts. Gamrot has targeted a matchup with Oliveira ever since defeating Rafael dos Anjos at UFC 299 in March. He’s won three fights in a row, including a TKO win over Rafael Fiziev in September. In response to Gamrot’s callouts, Oliveira hasn’t addressed any of them, as of this writing. Oliveira is looking to get back in the win column after a loss to Arman Tsarukyan at UFC 300. As Oliveira ponders his next move, he hasn’t ruled out a move up to welterweight to face a top contender, such as Colby Covington. Gamrot’s previous respect for Oliveira has appeared to wear out in light of his recent comments about moving up a weight class.

Mateusz Gamrot doubles down on Charles Oliveira callouts

In a recent tweet, Gamrot accused Oliveira of ducking him in favor of a welterweight move.

I asked to fight Oliveira, but he called out Colby instead. Guy who only fights once a year and is 2-3 since 2019. We thought you were better than that, @CharlesDoBronxs . You know I’ll give you fire on the ground… but maybe that’s why you’d rather fight Colby.. — Mateusz Gamrot (@gamer_mma) May 22, 2024

“I asked to fight Oliveira, but he called out Colby [Covington] instead,” Gamrot tweeted Wednesday. “Guy who only fights once a year and is 2-3 since 2019…

“We thought you were better than that, [Charles]. You know I’ll give you fire on the ground…but maybe that’s why you’d rather fight Colby.”

Oliveira remains in the mix for a lightweight title shot if he decides to return to the 155-pound division. He was supposed to face UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev at UFC 294 in October before withdrawing due to a laceration.

Gamrot has won seven of his last eight fights, including finishes of Jeremy Stephens and Diego Ferreira. He’s one of the few top lightweights who hasn’t earned a UFC lightweight title shot, making him a potential fit for a title clash with another victory.

If Oliveira opts to return to the lightweight division, a matchup with Gamrot makes a lot of sense for both sides. But, it remains to be seen if Oliveira will answer Gamrot’s pleas for a fight booking.