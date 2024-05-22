VIDEO | Bryce Mitchell claims the U.S. Government attempted to take his newborn child for anti-vaccine stance

By Curtis Calhoun - May 22, 2024

UFC featherweight contender Bryce Mitchell’s newborn baby was allegedly in danger of being taken from him for his refusal to get the infant vaccinated.

Bryce Mitchell

Mitchell hasn’t fought in the Octagon since a nasty knockout suffered against Josh Emmett at UFC 296 in December. He could potentially return to the cage by the end of 2024, but it remains to be seen when he’ll make his fighting comeback.

As Mitchell enjoys some time off, he and his romantic partner welcomed a newborn baby into the world. He recently showed his baby to his following on social media, but according to Mitchell, the U.S. Government has attempted to remove the infant from his home.

Bryce Mitchell: DHS tried to take my newborn for anti-vaccine stance

In a recent Instagram post, Mitchell accused the Department of Homeland Security of attempting to take his child away.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bryce Mitchell (@thugnasty_ufc)

“Yall kno I’ll get censored for this one. but I dont care. i love kids and i love the truth. we have to fite for our kids or evil will corrupt the next generation. this country is so evil only God can save us. I was told DHS was gunna come get my kid cause I didnt let the doc stick him with a needle,” Mitchell posted. “Don’t let these threats of violence scare u. be prepared and b happy to die for ur kids. thats wat its gunna take to get our freedom back. remember I just got love in my heart so if sumone twists my words and makes me look like the bad guy, u will kno the real enemy. Thank yall for watchin i appreciate all the likes and comments.”

In the above video, Mitchell called vaccines “poisonous” and claimed that he intends to home-school his child to “avoid him turning gay”.

This isn’t the first time that Mitchell has made provocative and bizarre claims on social media. He’s claimed that gravity is a hoax and is a supporter of the flat-earth theory.

As of this writing, it appears that Mitchell and his infant are in good spirits, and it’s uncertain if federal entities will intervene and potentially take custody of his child.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

