VIDEO | Bryce Mitchell claims the U.S. Government attempted to take his newborn child for anti-vaccine stance

Bryce Mitchell: DHS tried to take my newborn for anti-vaccine stance

In a recent Instagram post, Mitchell accused the Department of Homeland Security of attempting to take his child away.

“Yall kno I’ll get censored for this one. but I dont care. i love kids and i love the truth. we have to fite for our kids or evil will corrupt the next generation. this country is so evil only God can save us. I was told DHS was gunna come get my kid cause I didnt let the doc stick him with a needle,” Mitchell posted. “Don’t let these threats of violence scare u. be prepared and b happy to die for ur kids. thats wat its gunna take to get our freedom back. remember I just got love in my heart so if sumone twists my words and makes me look like the bad guy, u will kno the real enemy. Thank yall for watchin i appreciate all the likes and comments.”

In the above video, Mitchell called vaccines “poisonous” and claimed that he intends to home-school his child to “avoid him turning gay”.

This isn’t the first time that Mitchell has made provocative and bizarre claims on social media. He’s claimed that gravity is a hoax and is a supporter of the flat-earth theory.

As of this writing, it appears that Mitchell and his infant are in good spirits, and it’s uncertain if federal entities will intervene and potentially take custody of his child.