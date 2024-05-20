Charles Oliveira responds to callout from “loudmouth” Colby Covington

By Harry Kettle - May 20, 2024

Former UFC champion Charles Oliveira has responded to the idea of a possible fight against Colby Covington in the future.

Charles Oliveira celebrating

For the longest time now, Charles Oliveira has been a huge fan favorite in the world of mixed martial arts. From winning championships to putting on entertaining fights and beyond, ‘Do Bronx’ has done some wonderful things in the sport.

RELATED: Michael Bisping explains why he actually likes Colby Covington’s callout of former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira

Now, however, many are uncertain as to what’s next for him. It seems unlikely that he’ll get another crack at the lightweight title anytime soon, which could prompt him to make a move up to welterweight.

If he does, one man who will be waiting for him is Colby Covington. After a recent callout from ‘Chaos’, Oliveira responded to him in an interview.

O papo completo com o Charles do Bronx já está no ar! pic.twitter.com/Rj9SLUPb0J

— Ag. Fight (@AgFight) May 19, 2024

Oliveira shows interest in Covington collision

“Actually, it’s like I said, it’s just sitting down and checking right? About legacy, about history, about values, we have to sit down. When I woke up in the morning, thousands of people were sending messages.

“He’s (Covington’s) a loud-mouthed guy. He’s a guy who talks a lot. So let’s see. Why not?”

Quotes via MMA News

Charles isn’t the kind of fighter who would allow trash talk to impact him. At the same time, he’ll certainly want to make a statement if he did get in there against Covington.

It may not get either man that much closer to the gold but as a legacy fight, this would definitely be a fun one.

What do you believe should be next for Charles Oliveira in his UFC career? If he did decide to take on the challenge of battling Colby Covington, would you favor him to win? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Charles Oliveira Colby Covington UFC

Related

Daniel Cormier, Colby Covington

Daniel Cormier criticizes Colby Covington: "It seems like he’s unwilling to fight Ian Garry"

Fernando Quiles - May 20, 2024
Conor McGregor sparring
UFC

Video | Conor McGregor looks sharp in sparring ahead of UFC 303 fight with Michael Chandler

Harry Kettle - May 20, 2024

New footage has been released of Conor McGregor in sparring ahead of his return to the Octagon next month.

Lerone Murphy, Edson Barboza, UFC Vegas 92, Results, UFC
UFC

Lerone Murphy has UFC title aspirations following win over Edson Barboza, wants to fight at UFC 304 in Manchester

Fernando Quiles - May 19, 2024

Lerone Murphy has high aspirations following his unanimous decision victory over Edson Barboza.

Cory Sandhagen
Marlon Vera

Cory Sandhagen stays firm in his criticism of UFC bantamweight Marlon Vera: "Which improvements did you make?"

Fernando Quiles - May 19, 2024

Cory Sandhagen has doubled down on his criticism of Marlon “Chito” Vera.

Khalil Rountree
Khalil Rountree

Khalil Rountree Jr. issues statement after being forced out of UFC 303 fight with Jamahal Hill due to failed drug test

Fernando Quiles - May 19, 2024

Khalil Rountree Jr. will not be facing Jamahal Hill at UFC 303, and he has issued a statement after being removed from the card.

Angela Hill, UFC Vegas 92, Bonus, UFC

UFC Vegas 92 Bonus Report: Angela Hill one of four fighters to take home $50k

Chris Taylor - May 18, 2024
Lerone Murphy, Edson Barboza, UFC Vegas 92, Results, UFC
Lerone Murphy

UFC Vegas 92 Results: Lerone Murphy defeats Edson Barboza (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - May 18, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 92 results, including the main event between Edson Barboza and Lerone Murphy.

Khaos Williams
Khaos Williams

UFC Vegas 92 Results: Khaos Williams KO's Carlston Harris (Video)

Chris Taylor - May 18, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 92 results, including the co-main event between Khaos Williams and Carlston Harris.

UFC Vegas 92, Results, Edson Barboza, Lerone Murphy, UFC
Lerone Murphy

UFC Vegas 92: 'Barboza vs. Murphy' Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - May 18, 2024

The Octagon returns to Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 92 event, a twelve-bout fight card headlined by Edson Barboza vs. Lerone Murphy.

Khaos Williams
UFC

Khaos Williams vows to finish Carlston Harris at UFC Vegas 92 to "let everyone know that I'm back"

Cole Shelton - May 17, 2024

Khaos Williams will be ending his year-long layoff on Saturday night in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 92 against Carlston Harris.