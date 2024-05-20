Charles Oliveira responds to callout from “loudmouth” Colby Covington

Former UFC champion Charles Oliveira has responded to the idea of a possible fight against Colby Covington in the future.

For the longest time now, Charles Oliveira has been a huge fan favorite in the world of mixed martial arts. From winning championships to putting on entertaining fights and beyond, ‘Do Bronx’ has done some wonderful things in the sport.

Now, however, many are uncertain as to what’s next for him. It seems unlikely that he’ll get another crack at the lightweight title anytime soon, which could prompt him to make a move up to welterweight.

If he does, one man who will be waiting for him is Colby Covington. After a recent callout from ‘Chaos’, Oliveira responded to him in an interview.