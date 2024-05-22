Ilia Topuria reveals Max Holloway fight is being targeted for the Las Vegas Sphere: “I want to fight as soon as possible”

By Josh Evanoff - May 22, 2024

UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria wants to fight Max Holloway sooner rather than later.

Max Holloway, Ilia Topuria

‘El Matador’ has been out of action since his shot at featherweight gold in the main event of UFC 298 in February. There, the rising Ilia Topuria met longtime champion Alexander Volkanovski. ‘The Great’ entered the bout fresh off his knockout loss to Islam Makhachev a few months prior, and it showed. It took just two rounds for Topuria to hand the Australian a stoppage loss.

Just a few months removed from that victory, Ilia Topuria’s next opponent is far from a secret. Following his knockout win over Justin Gaethje at UFC 300, Max Holloway was tabbed as the next title challenger. ‘Blessed’ previously notched wins over Arnold Allen and The Korean Zombie down at 145 pounds before facing ‘The Highlight’ as well.

For a few weeks, Ilia Topuria was admittedly lukewarm on the idea of facing Max Holloway. However, in a recent interview with Sportskeeda MMA, the featherweight champion has changed his tune. In the interview, Topuria stated that he wanted to fight as soon as possible. The reason is, that he wants to be ready for a potential UFC Spain card.

RELATED: CHAEL SONNEN REVEALS ANDERSON SILVA OFFERED TO HAVE TRILOGY FIGHT IN MMA BEFORE AGREEING TO BOXING MATCH: “HE TOLD ME TO PICK”

Ilia Topuria reveals Max Holloway title defense is targeted for UFC 306 in September

Furthermore, Ilia Topuria revealed that his return is tentatively set for UFC 306 in September. That card will go down at the new Las Vegas Sphere venue and will be held on Mexican Independence Day. However, Topuria added that his title defense against Max Holloway is far from official as of now.

“My target is to come back in September.” Ilia Topuria stated to Sportskeeda in a recent interview, discussing his UFC return against Max Holloway. “So, right now we are in the conversations [for that to happen]. So we’ll see. If Max Holloway is able to fight in September, we have a fight. If not, I don’t know.”

He continued, “Maybe we’d go to the end of the year or something like that because I want to fight as soon as possible. Next year, I want to fight in Spain. So, I want to be ready for that date.”

What do you make of these comments from the UFC featherweight champion? Are you excited to see Ilia Topuria fight Max Holloway later this year?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Ilia Topuria Max Holloway UFC

Related

Chael Sonnen, Anderson Silva

Chael Sonnen reveals Anderson Silva offered to have trilogy fight in MMA before agreeing to boxing match: "He told me to pick"

Josh Evanoff - May 22, 2024
Conor McGregor, Islam Makhachev, Khabib Nurmagomedov
Islam Makhachev

Conor McGregor takes aim at Islam Makhachev, Team Khabib in deleted tweets: 'Cousin f****s'

Curtis Calhoun - May 22, 2024

UFC superstar Conor McGregor continued his crusade against Islam Makhachev, Khabib Nurmagomedov, and Dagestan in recent tweets.

Curtis Blaydes Tom Aspinall
Tom Aspinall

Curtis Blaydes feels UFC 304 rematch with Tom Aspinall for interim gold is "poetic"

Fernando Quiles - May 22, 2024

Curtis Blaydes had a feeling he was destined for a rematch with Tom Aspinall.

Belal Muhammad
Sean Strickland

UFC 304 headliner Belal Muhammad trashes Sean Strickland for "fake tough-guy mentality"

Fernando Quiles - May 22, 2024

Belal Muhammad has taken issue with former UFC Middleweight Champion Sean Strickland.

Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad, UFC 300
Leon Edwards

Leon Edwards claims he tried to make Belal Muhammad fight happen at UFC 300

Harry Kettle - May 22, 2024

UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards has claimed that he tried to make the Belal Muhammad fight happen at UFC 300.

Sean O'Malley, Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor tries to make amends with Sean O'Malley over criticism: "I do actually like Sean"

Harry Kettle - May 22, 2024
Dana White
UFC

Dana White gets emotional talking about when he saved a young girl's life

Harry Kettle - May 22, 2024

UFC president Dana White has revealed that he once saved a young girl’s life with a $50,000 donation towards her heart surgery.

Kamaru Usman, Conor McGregor
Kamaru Usman

Kamaru Usman responds to Conor McGregor's verbal attacks during recent Q+A: 'Put down the whiskey!''

Curtis Calhoun - May 21, 2024

Former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman didn’t hold back in his response to Conor McGregor’s scathing remarks about him during a recent livestream.

Dustin Poirier
Islam Makhachev

Dustin Poirier shares violent prediction for UFC 302 title fight against Islam Makhachev

Cole Shelton - May 21, 2024

Dustin Poirier has shared a violent prediction for his UFC 302 title fight against Islam Makhachev.

Hailey Cowan, UFC
UFC

Coach of UFC fighter arrested on child sex crime allegations

Cole Shelton - May 21, 2024

Jacob Brennan, the husband and head coach of UFC fighter Hailey Cowan has been arrested in Texas after allegations of sexual misconduct with a minor.