WATCH | Mark Zuckerberg takes home medals in first Brazilian jiu-jitsu tournament

By Josh Evanoff - May 8, 2023

Facebook founder and CEO of Meta Mark Zuckerberg decided to hit the mats over the weekend.

The business magnate is obviously known more for his work with Facebook and Instagram. However, over the last few years, Zuckerberg has become a massive fan of MMA. For the most part, he’s been welcomed into the community, forming friendships with names such as Alexander Volkanovski.

‘The Great’ even appeared in an ad with the Facebook founder, where they sparred in the metaverse. Zuckerberg’s fandom even led him to allegedly rent out the entire UFC Apex for an event last October. Although, Dana White later stated that it wasn’t the case, and he closed the arena as a gift to him.

Nonetheless, Mark Zuckerberg has also decided to start putting in work on the mats as well. While he’s still a white belt, he did compete in his first Brazilian jiu-jitsu tournament over the weekend. The tournament took place at the BJJ Tour Stop near Silicon Valley in California, and Zuckerberg performed better than expected.

The Meta CEO was reportedly trained by Dave Camarillo, Khai Wu, and James Terry in the lead-up to the event. The first name may stand out to MMA fans, as he helped work with the American Kickboxing Academy for years. Camarillo was the team’s lead jiu-jitsu trainer, having worked with names such as Josh Koscheck and Jon Fitch.

The famed jiu-jitsu coach was able to lead Mark Zuckerberg to gold and silver medal wins at the tournament. On social media, the businessman thanked his coaches and was also thanked by names such as Marlon Vera and Joe Lauzon in the comment section.

Mark Zuckerberg competes in jiu-jitsu tournament

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mark Zuckerberg (@zuck)

“Competed in my first jiu jitsu tournament and won some medals for the Guerrilla Jiu Jitsu team. Thanks to @davecamarillo @khaiwu @intense0ne for training me!”

 

What do you make of this news? Sound off in the comment section below PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

