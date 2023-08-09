Dana White reveals serious meetings underway for Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg: “We’re talking about the Colosseum”

By Josh Evanoff - August 9, 2023
UFC president Dana White wants the historic Colosseum to hold Mark Zuckerberg vs. Elon Musk.

Mark Zuckerberg and Dana White.

Earlier this summer, the two tech moguls began going back and forth over a potential fight. For his part, the META CEO has been training in MMA for a while, later posting pictures alongside Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski. Later, Elon Musk showed himself training with Georges St-Pierre and others.

Still, the fight went away just as quickly as it was discussed, with Mark Zuckerberg recently admitting that he doubts it’ll happen. Apparently, Dana White is still working, as he revealed in a recent interview on the Hotboxin podcast with Mike Tyson. The UFC president has long defended the potential battle of billionaires as anything but a ‘gimmick fight’.

In the interview, Dana White revealed that he traveled to Italy to try and book Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg in the Colosseum. The UFC president stated that he recently met with the Minister of Culture in the country to try and make the bout. While it’s still far away, he’s serious about making the fight happen.

RELATED: CONOR MCGREGOR REACTS AFTER MICHAEL CHANDLER ICE-BATH TUF COACHES CHALLENGE GOES WRONG

Israel Adesanya, Alexander Volkanovski, and Mark Zuckerberg.

Image via: @stylebender on Twitter

“We were talking about the Colosseum for that fight,” Dana White stated discussing a fight between Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk. “I actually did have a meeting with the minister of culture in Italy to actually have that fight in the Colosseum if it happens. It would be in MMA. We’re talking, no steroids, no steroids allowed. These guys would be drug tested, Zuckerberg takes this s*it seriously.”

He continued, “He’s a huge UFC fan, he trains and he’s an MMA fan… Elon grew up doing Judo, he’s a legit Judo guy… This is one of those fights that if we did do it, I would build a killer undercard. Tons of great fights, and them in the main event. But think about how big that fight is!”

What do you make of these comments from Dana White? Do you have any interest in Mark Zuckerberg vs. Elon Musk?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

