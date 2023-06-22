Mark Zuckerberg opens as gigantic favorite over Elon Musk in potential fight

Mark Zuckerberg has opened as a massive betting favorite to beat Elon Musk should the two fight one another.

Zuckerberg and Musk recently went back-and-forth on social media and the two agreed to a cage fight in the UFC. Immediately many thought the two weren’t serious, but UFC president Dana White revealed he spoke to both of them, and they are dead serious about making the fight happen.

“They both said, ‘yeah we’ll do it.’ They both want to do it. Mark Zuckerberg hit me up first and said, ‘is he serious?’ I said, ‘I don’t know, let me ask him’ and I asked him, and he said ‘yeah, I’m dead serious.’ This would be the biggest fight ever in the history of the world,” White said to TMZ Sports about Mark Zuckerberg vs. Elon Musk. “Bigger than anything that has ever been done. It would break all pay-per-view records, these guys would raise hundreds of millions of dollars for charity. You don’t have to be a fight fan to be interested in this fight. Everybody would want to see it.”

As of right now, the fight between Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk has not been booked and whether or not it ever will remains to be seen. But, after the two agreed to fight and Dana White announced he is interested in making it happen, BetOnline opened odds for the potential fight that sees Zuckerberg as a massive favorite.

Zuckerberg vs. Musk odds:

Mark Zuckerberg -500

Elon Musk +300

At these current odds, you would need to wager $500 to win $100 if you like Zuckerberg to get the win. If you like Musk, a $100 bet would net you $300 if the Tesla CEO pulls off the upset.

Of course, Zuckerberg has been competing in grappling matches and has been vocal about his love for MMA. Musk, meanwhile, does not have any known training which is likely why the oddsmakers favor Zuckerberg so much.