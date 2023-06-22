Henry Cejudo opens as a sizeable betting favorite over Marlon Vera at UFC 292

Henry Cejudo has opened as the betting favorite for his UFC 292 fight against Marlon Vera.

Earlier this week, Dana White announced that Cejudo would return at UFC 292 on August 19 in Boston against Vera. It’s an intriguing matchup as ‘Triple C’ looks to rebound from his loss to Aljamain Sterling for the bantamweight title following his return fight from retirement.

Although Cejudo lost his return fight, he is still a sizeable betting favorite to beat Vera in Boston at UFC 292, as BetOnline opened the odds.

UFC 292 Opening Odds:

Henry Cejudo -220

Marlon Vera +175

Even though Henry Cejudo opened as a -220 favorite, immediately money came in on him and he is now -325 while Marlon Vera is a +255 underdog.

At the current odds, if you like Cejudo to get the win you would need to bet $325 to win $100 if you like ‘Triple C’ to return to the win column. But, if you like Vera, a $100 bet would net you $255 if you like ‘Chito’ to pull off the upset.

Henry Cejudo (16-3) ended his three-year-long retirement back in May as he headlined UFC 288 and dropped a split decision to Aljamain Sterling. Prior to that, Cejudo retired as the bantamweight champ after he TKO’d Dominick Cruz at UFC 249 to defend his belt for the first time. He had won the vacant bantamweight title with a TKO win over Marlon Moraes to become the champ-champ after also being the flyweight champion.

Marlon Vera (20-8-1) is coming off a decision loss to Cory Sandhagen in the main event of UFC San Antonio back in March. The loss snapped his four-fight win streak as he was coming off a KO win over Dominick Cruz and also beat Rob Font, Frankie Edgar, and Davey Grant. He also holds notable wins over Sean O’Malley, Brad Pickett, and Brian Kelleher among others.