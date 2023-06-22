Pro fighters make their picks for Josh Emmett vs. Ilia Topuria
In the main event of UFC Jacksonville, a battle of ranked featherweights go down as Josh Emmett takes on Ilia Topuria. Heading into the fight, Emmett is a +280 underdog while the Georgian is a -390 favorite on FanDuel.
Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to get their prediction for the scrap. The pros lean towards Topuria getting the job done as they believe the Georgian is the real deal.
BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Josh Emmett vs. Ilia Topuria:
Beneil Dariush, UFC lightweight: I think Topuria looks like the real deal and gets the win here.
Dan Ige, UFC featherweight: I’m favoring Topuria in this one as I think he is more athletic and faster. Emmett has KO power but I think Topuria wins.
Chris Daukaus, UFC light heavyweight: I think Topuria is really good and has the skills to avoid the power of Emmett.
Chase Hooper, UFC lightweight: That is a really good fight. I’m going with Topuria, I think he is the real deal.
Daniel Pineda, UFC featherweight: I am going with Topuria, he looks like the real deal and is too technical.
Parker Porter, UFC heavyweight: I like Emmett. He had a great fight with Yair and has tremendous power and I think he can find the off switch.
Devin Clark, UFC light heavyweight: I’ll go with Emmett. This fight should be a banger and I think Emmett is the more powerful striker.
Christos Giagos, UFC lightweight: Man, I always like to go with Josh Emmett because I fought him but I think Ilia is too good and I think he wins.
John Castaneda, UFC bantamweight: I’ve always been a fan of Josh Emmett and I think Ilia will really try and pressure Josh and Emmett will land that KO shot.
Bryan Battle, UFC welterweight: That is a very good fight. I’m going to go with Topuria because he looks like the real deal but Josh Emmett can crack.
Modestas Bukauskas, UFC light heavyweight: I believe Topuria is on the rise and has been doing well and I think he gets it done.
***
Fighters picking Josh Emmett: Parker Porter, Devin Clark, Christos Giagos, John Castaneda
Fighters picking Ilia Topuria: Beneil Dariush, Dan Ige, Chris Daukaus, Chase Hooper, Daniel Pineda, Bryan Battle, Modestas Bukauskas
