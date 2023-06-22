Pro fighters make their picks for Josh Emmett vs. Ilia Topuria

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Josh Emmett vs. Ilia Topuria:

Beneil Dariush, UFC lightweight: I think Topuria looks like the real deal and gets the win here.

Dan Ige, UFC featherweight: I’m favoring Topuria in this one as I think he is more athletic and faster. Emmett has KO power but I think Topuria wins.

Chris Daukaus, UFC light heavyweight: I think Topuria is really good and has the skills to avoid the power of Emmett.

Chase Hooper, UFC lightweight: That is a really good fight. I’m going with Topuria, I think he is the real deal.

Daniel Pineda, UFC featherweight: I am going with Topuria, he looks like the real deal and is too technical.

Parker Porter, UFC heavyweight: I like Emmett. He had a great fight with Yair and has tremendous power and I think he can find the off switch.

Devin Clark, UFC light heavyweight: I’ll go with Emmett. This fight should be a banger and I think Emmett is the more powerful striker.

Christos Giagos, UFC lightweight: Man, I always like to go with Josh Emmett because I fought him but I think Ilia is too good and I think he wins.

John Castaneda, UFC bantamweight: I’ve always been a fan of Josh Emmett and I think Ilia will really try and pressure Josh and Emmett will land that KO shot.

Bryan Battle, UFC welterweight: That is a very good fight. I’m going to go with Topuria because he looks like the real deal but Josh Emmett can crack.

Modestas Bukauskas, UFC light heavyweight: I believe Topuria is on the rise and has been doing well and I think he gets it done.

Fighters picking Josh Emmett: Parker Porter, Devin Clark, Christos Giagos, John Castaneda

Fighters picking Ilia Topuria: Beneil Dariush, Dan Ige, Chris Daukaus, Chase Hooper, Daniel Pineda, Bryan Battle, Modestas Bukauskas