Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko 2 targeted for Mexican Independence Day in September

By Josh Evanoff - June 22, 2023

UFC women flyweights Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko are nearly set to run it back.

Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko.

The two previously faced off in March at UFC 285 in the co-main event. Entering the contest, ‘Bullet’ was understandably a massive favorite, and was targeting a potential move back up to bantamweight. While Valentina Shevchenko was interested in a trilogy with Amanda Nunes, those plans were derailed by Alexa Grasso.

At UFC 285, the two went back and forth for the early rounds of the contest. However, after a failed spinning back kick in the fourth round from the champion, Alexa Grasso capitalized. She took down Valentina Shevchenko and wound up scoring a stunning submission win. The loss ended the champion’s historic run with the title. However, she will get a chance to re-earn it in September according to a recent report.

Valentina Shevchenko

As first reported by The Schmo, Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko 2 is targeted for September 16th. That date should be significant for the women’s flyweight champion, as it is Mexican Independence Day. While some fans hoped the UFC would hold a card in Mexico, due to the nation’s recent success in the cage, that won’t be the case.

Instead, the rematch is expected to take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. As of now, not much is known about the September event. According to the report, the promotion is still determining if the card will be a pay-per-view or a free fight night. Nonetheless, the rematch between Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko is expected to headline the event. As of now, no other bouts have been announced.

What do you make of this fight news? Are you excited about Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko 2?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

