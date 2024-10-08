Magomed Ankalaev offers himself as surprise backup fighter for Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic: “I will beat him”

By Josh Evanoff - October 8, 2024

UFC light-heavyweight contender Magomed Ankalaev is interested in facing Jon Jones.

Jon Jones, Magomed Ankalaev

The 32-year-old Russian is in a bit of an odd situation right now. Magomed Ankalaev last appeared in the cage in January, in an UFC Apex main event. There, the light-heavyweight contender faced Johnny Walker in a rematch of their no-contest last October. Ultimately, it took just two rounds for Ankalaev to secure a knockout victory.

Holding an 18-1-1 record and riding a 12-fight unbeaten streak, he expected to get a title shot. Instead, Magomed Ankalaev was booked opposite Aleksandar Rakic for UFC 308. Later, light-heavyweight champion Alex Pereira was also booked, against Khalil Rountree Jr. for UFC 307. ‘Poatan’ scored another knockout win over the weekend.

With no other clear contenders at 205 pounds, Magomed Ankalaev can secure a fight against the Brazilian later this month. However, it seems the light-heavyweight is also interested in a heavyweight move. Taking to social media earlier today, Ankalaev offered himself as the backup fighter for Jon Jones’ return.

RELATED: DANIEL CORMIER BELIEVES JON JONES NOR STIPE MIOCIC WILL FIGHT TOM ASPINALL DESPITE BACKUP ROLE: “FIGHTING EACH OTHER AND NOBODY ELSE”

Magomed Ankalaev teases heavyweight move to face UFC champion Jon Jones

In the post on X, Magomed Ankalaev wrote that if Stipe Miocic got injured next month, he would love to step up. That being said, the Russian is likely a bit late in his offer to be the backup fighter. Interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall is expected to face Jon Jones if anything happens to Miocic.

Then again, ‘Bones’ has repeatedly shot down the idea of facing the British fighter on short notice. While Jon Jones might be more receptive to Magomed Ankalev as a backup fighter, it’s clear the champion is fully focused on Stipe Miocic right now. For his part, the latter hasn’t competed since a knockout loss to Francis Ngannou in March 2021.

Furthermore, Jon Jones has repeatedly teased that his next fight will be his last. It’s hard to see the UFC heavyweight champion accepting a bout with Ankalaev, or anyone, on short notice for his last appearance in the cage.

What do you make of these comments from the UFC light-heavyweight? Do you have any interest in Jon Jones vs. Magomed Ankalaev?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Jon Jones Magomed Ankalaev UFC

Related

Sean Strickland, Khamzat Chimaev

Sean Strickland brutally slams Khamzat Chimaev for ties to "terrorist dictators": "You are not compatible with America"

Josh Evanoff - October 8, 2024
Khalil Rountree Jr., Jamahal Hill
Khalil Rountree

Khalil Rountree Jr. targets "Inevitable" Jamahal Hill rebooking after UFC 307 defeat

Curtis Calhoun - October 8, 2024

UFC light heavyweight contender Khalil Rountree Jr. isn’t planning on taking an extensive absence after falling short of gold last weekend against Alex Pereira.

Alex Pereira
UFC

Alex Pereira fuels future heavyweight move in chilling social media post: "One of my favorite moments"

Curtis Calhoun - October 8, 2024

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira took to social media to further allude to a quest to become a three-division UFC titleholder.

Raquel Pennington and Julianna Pena, UFC 307
UFC

Raquel Pennington calls for an immediate rematch with Julianna Pena after UFC 307: "I do not feel I lost that fight"

Cole Shelton - October 8, 2024

Raquel Pennington is hoping to get an immediate rematch against Julianna Pena after UFC 307.

Ilia Topuria, Islam Makhachev
Islam Makhachev

Ilia Topuria warns Islam Makhachev ahead of possible LW move: "Let's settle it like adults!"

Curtis Calhoun - October 8, 2024

Tensions are boiling between UFC champions Ilia Topuria and Islam Makhachev ahead of Topuria’s first featherweight title defense.

"Big" John McCarthy scolds UFC 307 referee: "You absolutely just sh*t the bed"

Fernando Quiles - October 8, 2024
Alex Pereira weigh-in
Alex Pereira

Former UFC veteran puts Alex Pereira above Islam Makhachev on pound-for-pound list

Fernando Quiles - October 8, 2024

Alex Pereira should be regarded as the number one pound-for-pound fighter, says one ex-UFC veteran.

Alex Pereira
Dana White

Dana White knows Alex Pereira run won't last forever: "It’s not like he’s 28 and he’s got this many fights"

Fernando Quiles - October 8, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White knows Alex Pereira’s days inside the Octagon won’t last forever.

Julianna Pena

What's next for the stars of UFC 307?

Cole Shelton - October 8, 2024

The UFC was in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday for a solid UFC 307 card that saw two titles on the line.

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 179, UFC Vegas 98
MMA Podcasts

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 179 with Alex Morono and Josh Fremd

Cole Shelton - October 8, 2024

The 179th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live to preview UFC Vegas 98.