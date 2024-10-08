Magomed Ankalaev offers himself as surprise backup fighter for Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic: “I will beat him”

UFC light-heavyweight contender Magomed Ankalaev is interested in facing Jon Jones.

The 32-year-old Russian is in a bit of an odd situation right now. Magomed Ankalaev last appeared in the cage in January, in an UFC Apex main event. There, the light-heavyweight contender faced Johnny Walker in a rematch of their no-contest last October. Ultimately, it took just two rounds for Ankalaev to secure a knockout victory.

Holding an 18-1-1 record and riding a 12-fight unbeaten streak, he expected to get a title shot. Instead, Magomed Ankalaev was booked opposite Aleksandar Rakic for UFC 308. Later, light-heavyweight champion Alex Pereira was also booked, against Khalil Rountree Jr. for UFC 307. ‘Poatan’ scored another knockout win over the weekend.

With no other clear contenders at 205 pounds, Magomed Ankalaev can secure a fight against the Brazilian later this month. However, it seems the light-heavyweight is also interested in a heavyweight move. Taking to social media earlier today, Ankalaev offered himself as the backup fighter for Jon Jones’ return.

@ChaelSonnen you are right I am the best striker in the light heavy with division

If Jon Jones opponent got injured. I will fight him also and I will beat him. — Magomed Ankalaev (@AnkalaevM) October 8, 2024

Magomed Ankalaev teases heavyweight move to face UFC champion Jon Jones

In the post on X, Magomed Ankalaev wrote that if Stipe Miocic got injured next month, he would love to step up. That being said, the Russian is likely a bit late in his offer to be the backup fighter. Interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall is expected to face Jon Jones if anything happens to Miocic.

Then again, ‘Bones’ has repeatedly shot down the idea of facing the British fighter on short notice. While Jon Jones might be more receptive to Magomed Ankalev as a backup fighter, it’s clear the champion is fully focused on Stipe Miocic right now. For his part, the latter hasn’t competed since a knockout loss to Francis Ngannou in March 2021.

Furthermore, Jon Jones has repeatedly teased that his next fight will be his last. It’s hard to see the UFC heavyweight champion accepting a bout with Ankalaev, or anyone, on short notice for his last appearance in the cage.

What do you make of these comments from the UFC light-heavyweight? Do you have any interest in Jon Jones vs. Magomed Ankalaev?