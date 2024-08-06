Magomed Ankalaev vents frustration after being passed over for title shot, vows to smash Aleksandar Rakic

Magomed Ankalaev is venting frustration after being passed over for title shot, this while vowing to smash Aleksandar Rakic.

The 32-year-old Ankalaev (18-1 MMA) is scheduled to fight Aleksandar Rakic (14-4 MMA) in a light heavyweight battle at UFC 308 which takes place on Saturday October 26th at the Etihad Arena in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

The Russian is making it known that was not the fight he wanted. Ankalaev was eyeing and believing he was worthy of a title shot against current champion Alex Pereira (11-2 MMA).

Magomed Ankalaev is currently ranked #2 in the UFC light heavyweight rankings. Aleksandar Rakic is ranked at #5.

Ankalaev’s manager, Rizvan Magomedov, previously stated:

“I think we should expect this fight somewhere in the beginning of 2025 (between Pereira and Ankalaev). This fight should definitely happen. I agree with you, Magomed Ankalaev should fight for nothing but the title. As far as I understand, the organization has slightly different plans for Alex Pereira. In order not to stagnate, we already have a date and a fight. There will be an announcement soon about when Magomed Ankalaev will fight. After that, I think we will certainly fight for the title.”

Magomed Ankalaev took to ‘X‘ following the announcement of his fight with Rakic, with this statement/threat:

Now everybody knows I’m not fighting for the title and will fight Rakic in Abu Dhabi. Whoever Mick Maynard gives me I will smash their face so that they can no longer deny me if I do my job impressively. I feel sorry for whoever is gonna fight me from now going forward. — Magomed Ankalaev (@AnkalaevM) August 6, 2024

The last time Ankalaev fought was in January of this year, defeating Johnny Walker (21-9 MMA) by KO at 2:42 of Round 2.

Rakic has lost his last two bouts in the Octagon, to Jan Blachowicz (29-10 MMA) and Jiri Prochazka (30-5 MMA) and will be looking to get back in the win column at UFC 308.

