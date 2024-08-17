Johnny Walker declares that he will be UFC champion despite recent setbacks
UFC fighter Johnny Walker still believes that he will be a world champion despite some of his recent setbacks.
Over the course of the last few years, Walker has suffered a string of setbacks inside the Octagon. However, after four losses in five, he bounced back with three straight wins over Ion Cutelaba, Paul Craig and Anthony Smith.
From there, however, things went downhill. After a no contest against Magomed Ankalaev, he convincingly lost the rematch before being knocked out cold by Volkan Oezdemir earlier this summer.
RELATED: Johnny Walker issues statement following knockout loss to Magomed Ankalaev at UFC Vegas 84
At this point, there are big question marks surrounding his future and whether or not he’s good enough to contend in the light heavyweight division. He’s experienced and he’s explosive, but he hasn’t really shown that side of him on a consistent basis in his last few fights.
Now, in a statement posted to social media, Walker has made his intentions known.
I’ll be ufc champion one day , whether you believe or not I don’t care, I believe and it is fact, time will show 😎
— Johnny Walker (@JohnnyWalker) August 16, 2024
For who do believe in me , thanks and God bless you all , for who does talk shit and don’t believe I wish God bless you too and you are in need of helf or struggling in life , fallow me , I can inspire you and motivate you , cuz I a winner 🥇! If you research🔬 when I come from🤣
— Johnny Walker (@JohnnyWalker) August 17, 2024
Walker makes a big statement
“I’ll be UFC champion one day. Whether you believe or not I don’t care, I believe and it is fact, time will show.”
“For who do believe in me, thanks and God bless you all. For who does talk s*** and don’t believe I wish God bless you too and you are in need of helf or struggling in life. Fallow me, I can inspire you and motivate you, cuz I a winner! If you research when I come from.”
Regardless of whether you love Johnny or you hate him, it’s can’t miss action when he gets inside that cage – and we hope to see him return soon.
Do you still get pumped up when a Johnny Walker fight is around the corner? Do you believe he will ever contend for the UFC light heavyweight championship in his career? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Johnny Walker UFC