Johnny Walker declares that he will be UFC champion despite recent setbacks

UFC fighter Johnny Walker still believes that he will be a world champion despite some of his recent setbacks.

Over the course of the last few years, Walker has suffered a string of setbacks inside the Octagon. However, after four losses in five, he bounced back with three straight wins over Ion Cutelaba, Paul Craig and Anthony Smith.

From there, however, things went downhill. After a no contest against Magomed Ankalaev, he convincingly lost the rematch before being knocked out cold by Volkan Oezdemir earlier this summer.

At this point, there are big question marks surrounding his future and whether or not he’s good enough to contend in the light heavyweight division. He’s experienced and he’s explosive, but he hasn’t really shown that side of him on a consistent basis in his last few fights.

Now, in a statement posted to social media, Walker has made his intentions known.

I’ll be ufc champion one day , whether you believe or not I don’t care, I believe and it is fact, time will show 😎 — Johnny Walker (@JohnnyWalker) August 16, 2024