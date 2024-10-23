Aleksandar Rakic aims to crash the title picture with win over Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 308

Aleksandar Rakic hopes to crash the UFC light heavyweight title picture by defeating Magomed Ankalaev this weekend.

As we know, Aleksandar Rakic’s career has been a bit of a rollercoaster ride. After building up a record of 14-2, he lost back to back fights against Jan Blachowicz and Jiri Prochazka. In the first, he suffered a knee injury, and in the second, he seemed to be in control before Prochazka was able to mount a big comeback.

Now, in a surprising move, Rakic has been given the task of locking horns with Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 308 on Saturday night. He’s definitely the underdog but in equal measure, he’s talented enough to make waves against anyone in this division.

In a recent interview, he spoke about the opportunity that lies ahead of him.