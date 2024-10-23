Aleksandar Rakic aims to crash the title picture with win over Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 308

By Harry Kettle - October 23, 2024

Aleksandar Rakic hopes to crash the UFC light heavyweight title picture by defeating Magomed Ankalaev this weekend.

Aleksandar Rakic

As we know, Aleksandar Rakic’s career has been a bit of a rollercoaster ride. After building up a record of 14-2, he lost back to back fights against Jan Blachowicz and Jiri Prochazka. In the first, he suffered a knee injury, and in the second, he seemed to be in control before Prochazka was able to mount a big comeback.

Now, in a surprising move, Rakic has been given the task of locking horns with Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 308 on Saturday night. He’s definitely the underdog but in equal measure, he’s talented enough to make waves against anyone in this division.

In a recent interview, he spoke about the opportunity that lies ahead of him.

Rakic shoots for the stars

“I was happy,” Rakic told MMA Junkie on Tuesday. “UFC gives me the opportunity to fight against the No. 2-ranked guy, against Ankalaev, and he was supposed to fight. There were rumors,he was supposed to fight Pereira. But when I got the name, I immediately said yes. You know why? Because I think I put a good show at UFC 300 against Jiri Prochazka, and that’s the reason they chose me to fight Ankalaev.

“I take this chance really serious. I’ve been working hard for this one. On social media, I was seeing everything going back and forth with Ankalaev and Pereira. I didn’t want to say anything. My main focus was to train hard, to get ready for Ankalaev, to be 100 percent focused for him, and just to do a show on Saturday and crash the party.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Can he do it? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Aleksandar Rakic Magomed Ankalaev UFC

