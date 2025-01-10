UFC Vegas 101 weigh-in results: Mackenzie Dern vs. Amanda Ribas official, two fighters miss weight

The UFC Vegas 101 weigh-ins are coming at you live on Friday afternoon, and we’ve got you covered.

The UFC makes its 2025 debut this Saturday in Las Vegas. Headlining the first card of the year will be a rematch between Mackenzie Dern and Amanda Ribas. The two went toe-to-toe back in 2019, and Ribas ended up handing Dern her first pro MMA loss. Can Dern get revenge to earn her second win in a row?

Also featured on the card will be a welterweight tilt between Santiago Ponzinibbio and Carlston Harris. Ponzinibbio has gone 1-4 in his last five outings and he’s looking to turn the tide against Harris, who hopes to rebound from a KO loss to Khaos Williams.

