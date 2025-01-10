UFC Vegas 101 weigh-in results: Mackenzie Dern vs. Amanda Ribas official, two fighters miss weight

By Fernando Quiles - January 10, 2025

The UFC Vegas 101 weigh-ins are coming at you live on Friday afternoon, and we’ve got you covered.

Mackenzie Dern

The UFC makes its 2025 debut this Saturday in Las Vegas. Headlining the first card of the year will be a rematch between Mackenzie Dern and Amanda Ribas. The two went toe-to-toe back in 2019, and Ribas ended up handing Dern her first pro MMA loss. Can Dern get revenge to earn her second win in a row?

Also featured on the card will be a welterweight tilt between Santiago Ponzinibbio and Carlston Harris. Ponzinibbio has gone 1-4 in his last five outings and he’s looking to turn the tide against Harris, who hopes to rebound from a KO loss to Khaos Williams.

RELATED: MACKENZIE DERN WISHES SHE NEVER TOOK AMANDA RIBAS FIGHT BACK IN 2019, VOWS TO GET DIFFERENT RESULT AT UFC VEGAS 101

UFC Vegas 101 Live Weigh-in Results

In total, there will be 14 fights on the card. This afternoon’s weigh-ins will see 28 fighters tip the scales in order to make their bouts official. The weigh-ins will begin at noon ET.

You can keep refreshing this page for continuous updates throughout the early weigh-ins. When fight night arrives, be sure to check back on the BJPenn.com homepage where we’ll be bringing you live results and highlights of the UFC Vegas 101 action if you can’t watch the event live.

Main Card (ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)

  • Mackenzie Dern (116) vs. Amanda Ribas (116)
  • Carlston Harris (170) vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio (171)
  • Abdul Razak Alhassan (185.5) vs. Cesar Almeida (185.5)
  • Chris Curtis (185.5) vs. Roman Kopylov (185.5)
  • Austin Bashi (145.5) vs. Christian Rodriguez (145)
  • Uros Medic (171) vs. Punahele Soriano (171)

Prelims (ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET)

  • Felipe Bunes (126) vs. Jose Johnson (128.5)*
  • Ihor Potieria (188)* vs. Marco Tulio (185.5)
  • Thiago Moises (155.5) vs. Trey Ogden (155.5)
  • Preston Parsons (171) vs. Jacobe Smith (170.5)
  • Nicolle Caliari (125.5) vs. Ernesta Kareckaite (126)
  • Magomed Gadzhiyasulov (205) vs. Bruno Lopes (205.5)
  • Viktoriia Dudakova (116) vs. Fatima Kline (116)
  • Nurullo Aliev (155.5) vs. Joe Solecki (155)

*-Fighter missed weight

