UFC Vegas 101 weigh-in results: Mackenzie Dern vs. Amanda Ribas official, two fighters miss weight
The UFC Vegas 101 weigh-ins are coming at you live on Friday afternoon, and we’ve got you covered.
The UFC makes its 2025 debut this Saturday in Las Vegas. Headlining the first card of the year will be a rematch between Mackenzie Dern and Amanda Ribas. The two went toe-to-toe back in 2019, and Ribas ended up handing Dern her first pro MMA loss. Can Dern get revenge to earn her second win in a row?
Also featured on the card will be a welterweight tilt between Santiago Ponzinibbio and Carlston Harris. Ponzinibbio has gone 1-4 in his last five outings and he’s looking to turn the tide against Harris, who hopes to rebound from a KO loss to Khaos Williams.
UFC Vegas 101 Live Weigh-in Results
In total, there will be 14 fights on the card. This afternoon’s weigh-ins will see 28 fighters tip the scales in order to make their bouts official. The weigh-ins will begin at noon ET.
Main Card (ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)
- Mackenzie Dern (116) vs. Amanda Ribas (116)
- Carlston Harris (170) vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio (171)
- Abdul Razak Alhassan (185.5) vs. Cesar Almeida (185.5)
- Chris Curtis (185.5) vs. Roman Kopylov (185.5)
- Austin Bashi (145.5) vs. Christian Rodriguez (145)
- Uros Medic (171) vs. Punahele Soriano (171)
Prelims (ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET)
- Felipe Bunes (126) vs. Jose Johnson (128.5)*
- Ihor Potieria (188)* vs. Marco Tulio (185.5)
- Thiago Moises (155.5) vs. Trey Ogden (155.5)
- Preston Parsons (171) vs. Jacobe Smith (170.5)
- Nicolle Caliari (125.5) vs. Ernesta Kareckaite (126)
- Magomed Gadzhiyasulov (205) vs. Bruno Lopes (205.5)
- Viktoriia Dudakova (116) vs. Fatima Kline (116)
- Nurullo Aliev (155.5) vs. Joe Solecki (155)
*-Fighter missed weight
