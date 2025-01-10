Islam Makhachev thinks Khabib Nurmagomedov prevented him from knocking Dustin Poirier out

By Fernando Quiles - January 10, 2025

Islam Makhachev is confident that he could’ve finished Dustin Poirier on the feet if Khabib Nurmagomedov allowed him too.

Islam Makhachev Khabib Nurmagomedov

Makhachev and Poirier shared the Octagon back in June 2024. Makhachev’s UFC Lightweight Championship was at stake. In the champion’s corner was none other than Nurmagomedov, who was none too pleased with his fighter’s decision to keep the fight standing.

Ultimately, Makhachev secured the fifth-round submission finish, but he thinks he could’ve won the fight with his striking.

RELATED: KHABIB NURMAGOMEDOV RATES ISLAM MAKHACHEV 4/5 AFTER TRAINING SESSION AHEAD OF UFC 311

Islam Makhachev Wanted to Beat Dustin Poirier Standing

In a new interview with CBS Sports’ Shakiel Mahjouri, Islam Makhachev revealed that Khabib Nurmagomedov’s cornering prevented him from stopping Dustin Poirier via strikes.

“If he let me strike more in that last fight, I can knock him out, knock out Dustin,” Makhachev said. “I go like one-two, one-two-three, and then, ‘Take him down, take him down,’ but he choose the easy way, you know, because the weakness from Dustin everybody know, his wrestling. But the last fight he defend very well. That’s why I use my striking more.”

It’ll be interesting to see if Makhachev utilizes his striking again for his next title defense. He will be going one-on-one with Arman Tsarukyan in a rematch to headline UFC 311 on January 18th. The first encounter between Makhachev and Tsarukyan took place back in 2019 and it was a grappler’s delight. Makhachev won the competitive bout via unanimous decision.

If Makhachev emerges victorious over Tsarukyan a second time, he’ll secure his fourth successful UFC lightweight title defense. That would set a new record for the most successful UFC title defenses at 155 pounds.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the original source and leave a H/T to BJPenn.com with a link back for the transcription.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Islam Makhachev Khabib Nurmagomedov UFC

Related

Mackenzie Dern

UFC Vegas 101 weigh-in results: Mackenzie Dern vs. Amanda Ribas official, two fighters miss weight

Fernando Quiles - January 10, 2025
Dan Hooker
UFC

Dan Hooker doesn't consider trash talk with Renato Moicano and Islam Makhachev to be 'real beef'

Fernando Quiles - January 10, 2025

Dan Hooker may engage in some banter with fellow UFC lightweights, but he doesn’t take things personal.

Ilia Topuria
Merab Dvalishvili

Ilia Topuria may corner Merab Dvalishvili for UFC 311 title fight

Harry Kettle - January 10, 2025

UFC star Ilia Topuira could end up being in the corner of Merab Dvalishvili for his title fight at UFC 311 next weekend.

Megan Olivi
UFC

UFC star Megan Olivi reveals five MMA wishes for 2025

Harry Kettle - January 10, 2025

UFC sensation Megan Olivi has revealed five mixed martial arts wishes she has for this year as we get set for the first event of 2025.

Kamaru Usman
UFC

Kamaru Usman hits back at rival UFC welterweights

Harry Kettle - January 10, 2025

UFC legend Kamaru Usman has hit back at rival UFC welterweights after constantly being called out in recent months.

Mel Gibson

Mel Gibson explains why he feels sorry for UFC fighters

Harry Kettle - January 10, 2025
Dominick Cruz
UFC

Dominick Cruz reveals UFC Seattle will be his final fight

Cole Shelton - January 9, 2025

Dominick Cruz will soon be making the walk to the Octagon for the final time.

Henry Cejudo vs Song Yadong
Song Yadong

Henry Cejudo confident he can score knockout win over Song Yadong in UFC Seattle headliner: "Stopping this dude"

Josh Evanoff - January 9, 2025

Former UFC bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo believes he’ll stop Song Yadong next month.

Usman Nurmagomedov, Conor McGregor
UFC

Usman Nurmagomedov unbothered by Conor McGregor's threat to corner Paul Hughes in Bellator title fight: "I'll smash them both"

Josh Evanoff - January 9, 2025

Bellator lightweight champion Usman Nurmagomedov isn’t worried about Conor McGregor or Paul Hughes.

Colby Covington, Gilbert Burns
Gilbert Burns

Gilbert Burns shares story of running into Colby Covington at concert amid beef: "I was ready if something happens"

Josh Evanoff - January 9, 2025

UFC welterweight contender Gilbert Burns is opening up on his previous meeting with Colby Covington.