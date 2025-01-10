Dan Hooker doesn’t consider trash talk with Renato Moicano and Islam Makhachev to be ‘real beef’

By Fernando Quiles - January 10, 2025

Dan Hooker may engage in some banter with fellow UFC lightweights, but he doesn’t take things personal.

Dan Hooker

Hooker has had his fair share of trash talk with the likes of Renato Moicano, Michael Chandler, and Dustin Poirier in the past. “The Hangman” isn’t known for running his mouth, but he will have some words for other 155-pounders on occasion. While the war of words can be fun for the top-10 UFC lightweight, he isn’t so sure that he can say he has actual beef with anyone.

Hooker simply wants to run through every contender who gets in his way.

RELATED: DAN HOOKER VS JUSTIN GAETHJE REPORTEDLY CONSIDERED IN HUGE POSSIBLE LIGHTWEIGHT FIGHT

Dan Hooker Dismisses Actual Beef With UFC Lightweights

In a recent interview posted on Israel Adesanya’s YouTube channel, Dan Hooker addressed his verbal exchanges with several lightweights.

“Do I have a beef with pretty much everyone in my division? Like, yeah, I do,” Hooker admitted. “I say mean sh*t about Arman [Tsarukyan], I say mean sh*t about Islam [Makhachev], Do I want to fight them? I’d love to fight every last one of them. Are they standing between me and what I want? Yeah, they are. I hate every last one of them with a passion, but is it a real beef? Do I have a real problem with any of these people? That’s not like a real beef.”

Hooker is currently riding a three-fight winning streak. In that stretch he’s beaten Mateusz Gamrot, Jalin Turner, and Claudio Puelles. “The Hangman” hasn’t been in action since August 2024, but when he’s ready to return, many are hoping he will get a big name.

