Dan Hooker doesn’t consider trash talk with Renato Moicano and Islam Makhachev to be ‘real beef’

Dan Hooker may engage in some banter with fellow UFC lightweights, but he doesn’t take things personal.

Hooker has had his fair share of trash talk with the likes of Renato Moicano, Michael Chandler, and Dustin Poirier in the past. “The Hangman” isn’t known for running his mouth, but he will have some words for other 155-pounders on occasion. While the war of words can be fun for the top-10 UFC lightweight, he isn’t so sure that he can say he has actual beef with anyone.

Hooker simply wants to run through every contender who gets in his way.

