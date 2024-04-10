Jessica Andrade calls to fight for women’s ‘BMF’ title: “It would be an amazing thing”

Former UFC women’s strawweight champion Jessica Andrade wants to fight for ‘BMF’ gold.

The Brazilian has been out of action since a second-round knockout win over Mackenzie Dern in November. That highlight-reel stoppage ended a three-fight losing streak for the former champion. Prior to UFC 295, Jessica Andrade had suffered stoppage losses against Tatiana Suarez, Yan Xiaonan, and Erin Blanchfield.

The women’s strawweight contender is now set to return to the octagon this Saturday, at UFC 300. There, Jessica Andrade will meet fellow Brazilian, Marina Rodriguez. The 36-year-old dominated and finished Michelle Waterson-Gomez in her most recent bout in September. For Andrade, the fight allows her the chance to break back into title contention.

However, Jessica Andrade has her eyes on more than just UFC gold. Speaking at media day earlier today, the Brazilian discussed the possibility of the company creating a ‘BMF’ title for the women. That ceremonial championship will be on the line this Saturday night, as Justin Gaethje takes on Max Holloway.

As a fighter who’s earned wins in three different weight classes, Andrade believes she could be a great candidate to fight for the hypothetical title. The Brazilian pitched fighters such as Amanda Nunes, Valentina Shevchenko, Angela Hill, and Zhang Weili as potential opponents. She previously defeated ‘Overkill’, but did suffer losses to ‘The Bullet’ and ‘Magnum’.

Jessica Andrade pitches women’s ‘BMF’ title at UFC 300 media day

“I was talking to Bruno yesterday about this very subject. Like, what if the UFC actually had a ‘BMF’ for the women?” Jessica Andrade stated at the UFC 300 media day earlier today. “I’m like, I just don’t consider myself with all of these names and all these tough fighters, I would [not] be considered in this category. He told me like, no, are you kidding me? Are you crazy? You’re going out and having bangers, always swinging for the fences.”

She continued, “So, I would love to have that opportunity. It would be really cool, just thinking of who would be the opponent. You’ve got Valentina Shevchenko, Zhang Weili, you have Amanda [Nunes] if she decides to come back, and Angela Hill has fought everyone… It would be an amazing thing, and I hope the UFC continues to consider me in the pool of candidates if something like that happened. That would be really awesome to have a female ‘BMF’.”

What do you make of this idea from the former UFC champion? Do you want to see Jessica Andrade fight for ‘BMF’ gold?