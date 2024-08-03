UFC Abu Dhabi Results: Michael Chiesa stops Tony Ferguson in Round 1 (Video)

By Chris Taylor - August 3, 2024

We have you covered for all of today’s UFC Abu Dhabi results, including the welterweight bout between Michael Chiesa and Tony Ferguson.

Michael Chiesa

Chiesa (16-7 MMA) will enter today’s contest with hopes of snapping a three-fight losing skid. ‘Maverick’ most recently competed inside of the Octagon thirteen months ago at UFC 291, where he suffered a submission loss to Kevin Holland.

Meanwhile, Tony Ferguson (25-10 MMA) will be looking to earn his first win since June of 2019 when he takes to the cage this afternoon. ‘El Cucuy’ has lost his last seven fights in a row, his most recent defeat coming against Paddy Pimblett at UFC 296 this past December.

Round one begins and Michael Chiesa gets off the first meaningful strike of the fight in the form of a hard body kick. Tony Ferguson looks light on his feet and lands a stinging jab up the middle. ‘Maverick’ gets a hold of Tony’s back and is able to drag him down to the canvas. He immediately moves for a rear-naked choke and it is deep. ‘El Cucuy’ taps and this one is all over. WOW!

Official UFC Abu Dhabi Results: Michael Chiesa def. Tony Ferguson via submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:44 of Round 1

Who would you like to see Chiesa fight next following his submission victory over Ferguson this afternoon in Abu Dhabi?

