UFC Abu Dhabi Results: Michael Chiesa stops Tony Ferguson in Round 1 (Video)
We have you covered for all of today’s UFC Abu Dhabi results, including the welterweight bout between Michael Chiesa and Tony Ferguson.
Chiesa (16-7 MMA) will enter today’s contest with hopes of snapping a three-fight losing skid. ‘Maverick’ most recently competed inside of the Octagon thirteen months ago at UFC 291, where he suffered a submission loss to Kevin Holland.
Meanwhile, Tony Ferguson (25-10 MMA) will be looking to earn his first win since June of 2019 when he takes to the cage this afternoon. ‘El Cucuy’ has lost his last seven fights in a row, his most recent defeat coming against Paddy Pimblett at UFC 296 this past December.
Couple of veterans are up next 👊@TonyFergusonXT vs @MikeMav22
[ Live NOW on @ABC & @ESPNPlus ]#InAbuDhabi | @InAbuDhabi | @VisitAbuDhabi | #UFCAbuDhabi pic.twitter.com/aj7utY2GFN
— UFC (@ufc) August 3, 2024
Round one begins and Michael Chiesa gets off the first meaningful strike of the fight in the form of a hard body kick. Tony Ferguson looks light on his feet and lands a stinging jab up the middle. ‘Maverick’ gets a hold of Tony’s back and is able to drag him down to the canvas. He immediately moves for a rear-naked choke and it is deep. ‘El Cucuy’ taps and this one is all over. WOW!
Michael Chiesa submits Tony Ferguson in Round 1 via rear naked choke#UFCAbuDhabi pic.twitter.com/xPXEJr1Pzi
— Sideline Recaps (@SidelineRecaps) August 3, 2024
MICHAEL CHIESA SUBMITS TONY FERGUSON IN ROUND 1 🔒 #UFCAbuDhabi pic.twitter.com/8wfbtmle3c
— ESPN MMA (@espnmma) August 3, 2024
HE GOT IT DONE IN THE FIRST ROUND 😮💨@MikeMav22 gets the first round submission at #UFCAbuDhabi #InAbuDhabi | @InAbuDhabi | @VisitAbuDhabi pic.twitter.com/UULTYubj1j
— UFC (@ufc) August 3, 2024
Official UFC Abu Dhabi Results: Michael Chiesa def. Tony Ferguson via submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:44 of Round 1
Who would you like to see Chiesa fight next following his submission victory over Ferguson this afternoon in Abu Dhabi?
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Michael Chiesa Tony Ferguson UFC UFC Abu Dhabi