UFC Abu Dhabi: ‘Sandhagen vs. Nurmagomedov’ Live Results and Highlights

By Chris Taylor - August 3, 2024

The Octagon returns to Etihad Arena for tonight’s UFC Abu Dhabi event, a 13-bout fight card headlined by Cory Sandhagen vs. Umar Nurmagomedov.

Sandhagen (17-4 MMA) will enter tonight’s main event sporting a three-fight winning streak, his latest being a unanimous decision victory over Rob Font 12 months ago. Prior to that victory, ‘Sandman’ had earned wins over Marlon Vera and Song Yadong.

Meanwhile, Umar Nurmagomedov (17-0) last competed in March of this year, where he earned a unanimous decision victory over Bekzat Almakhan. The undefeated 28-year-old has gone a perfect 5-0 since joining the UFC ranks in January of 2021.

UFC Abu Dhabi is co-headlined by a middleweight bout between Sharabutdin Magomedov and Michał Oleksiejczuk.

Magomedov (13-0 MMA) was most previously seen in action this past June in Saudi Arabia where he scored a third-round TKO victory over Antonio Trócoli.

Meanwhile, Michał Oleksiejczuk (19-8 MMA) will enter tonight’s matchup looking to snap a two-fight losing skid. The Polish standout is coming off back-to-back technical submission losses to Michel Pereira and Kevin Holland respectively.

Also featured on the UFC Abu Dhabi main card is a key men’s bantamweight showdown between Marlon Vera and Deiveson Figueiredo.

Vera (23-9-1 MMA) will be returning to the Octagon for the first time since suffering a unanimous decision loss to Sean O’Malley in a fight for the promotion’s bantamweight title at UFC 299. Prior to that setback, ‘Chito’ was coming off a unanimous decision win over Pedro Munhoz.

Meanwhile, Deiveson Figueiredo (23-3-1 MMA) has gone 2-0 since making the jump up to bantamweight. The former flyweight kingpin has earned victories over Rob Font and Cody Garbrandt in his most recent efforts.

Get all of today’s live results and highlights below (refresh for updates):

UFC Abu Dhabi Main Card On ABC/ESPN+:

Cory Sandhagen (136) vs. Umar Nurmagomedov (135) –

Sharabutdin Magomedov (186) vs. Michał Oleksiejczuk (185) –

Marlon Vera (136) vs. Deiveson Figueiredo (135.5) –

Tony Ferguson (170) vs. Michael Chiesa (170) –

Mackenzie Dern (115) vs. Loopy Godinez (115.5) –

Joel Alvarez (155.5) vs. Elves Brener (155) –

UFC Abu Dhabi Prelims Card on ESPN2/ESPN+:

Guram Kutateladze (155) vs. Jordan Vucenic (155) – Kutateladze def. Vucenic by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Alonzo Menifield (204) vs. Azamat Murzakanov (205) – Murzakanov def. Menifield via KO at 3:18 of Round 2

Victoria Dudakova (115.5) vs. Sam Hughes (115) – Hughes def. Dudakova by split decision (30-27, 28-29, 28-29)

Mohammad Yahya (155) vs. Kaue Fernandes (155.5) – Fernandes def. Yahya via TKO (punches) at 4:45 of Round 1

Shamil Gaziev (262) vs. Don’Tale Mayes (265) – Gaziev def. Mayes by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Jai Herbert (155.5) vs. Rolando Bedoya (155) – Herbert def. Bedoya by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Sedriques Dumas (186) vs. Denis Tiuliulin (185) – Dumas def. Tiuliulin by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

