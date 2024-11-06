Michael Bisping ponders idea of Leon Edwards vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov at UFC 310: “You’re right back in the title conversation”
UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping believes Leon Edwards would be a good option to fight Shavkat Rakhmonov next.
Rakhmonov is hoping for an interim welterweight title fight at UFC 310. He was initially set to challenge Belal Muhammad for the UFC Welterweight Championship. Plans changed when Muhammad suffered a bone infection in his foot.
While Muhmmad says he’ll be good to go in six weeks, Rakhmonov isn’t sold on that claim.
Michael Bisping Throws Leon Edwards’ Name in Hat for UFC 310 Fight
If Leon Edwards is available to fight one more time in 2024, the former 170-pound ruler could be a strong candidate to meet Shavkat Rakhmonov at UFC 310. In a new video posted on his YouTube channel, Michael Bisping said that “Rocky” would be the right choice to save the UFC 310 card (h/t MMAJunkie).
“For Leon Edwards, this does everything,” Bisping said on his YouTube channel. “You beat Shavkat Rakhmonov, you are the man. You step up, you are the man. You beat this man that’s finishing everybody, what does that do for you? Well, then you’re right back in the title conversation. In fact, you will be probably getting a rematch against Belal Muhammad, and they will probably do that in America
“So, there wouldn’t be that crazy time difference, and that was what Leon pointed to. … He wants to get his hands on Belal Muhammad once again. He wants to right the wrongs. He wants to prove to the world and to himself that he’s the better man. But more importantly, to get back to becoming the welterweight champion of the world.”
Former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman has hinted at wanting to share the Octagon with Rakhmonov for interim gold. Stick with BJPenn.com for the latest UFC 310 updates.
